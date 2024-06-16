SDSU Passing League: St. Augustine 18, Rancho Buena Vista 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new look St. Augustine Saints Football Team, led by new Head Coach Ron Caragher, take down the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns 18-13 at San Diego States Passing League.

The standouts from the game include Longhorns’ Quarterback Brayden Freitas, who threw two Touchdowns against the Saintsmen, and Saints Quarterback Vincent Smith, who threw two Touchdowns against RBV, including the game-winning pass to Paisios Polamalu (son of Troy Polamalu).

