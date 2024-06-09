SDSU Passing League: Mount Miguel 26, Del Norte 26

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last season’s CIFSDS DII & DIV Champions squared off at SDSU’s Passing League, and the two couldn’t be separated in terms of quality on the field, as the game ended in a tie 26-26.

The big standouts from Mount Miguel were Quarterback Quentyn DeMara and Wide Receiver & State Champion Track star Brandon Arrington.

The big standouts from Del Norte were Quarterback Jake Locker & Wide Receiver Anthony Taylor.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.