SDSU Passing League: Mater Dei Catholic 36, Vista 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders, under new Head Coach Rashard Cook, put on a dominant performance over the Vista Panthers, winning 36-2 at San Diego State’s Passing League.

The top performer for the Crusaders was Running Back & Linebacker Jeremiah King, who scored two big Touchdowns for Mater Dei Catholic.

The Crusaders would go on to win the rest of their games and be crowned champions of the “C Bracket” for SDSU’s Passing League.

