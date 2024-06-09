SDSU Passing League: Lincoln 41, Granite Hills 6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a rematch of last season’s CIFSDS Open Division Championship Game, Lincoln came out hot against Granite Hills at the SDSU Passing League. Beating them 41-6.

The top performers for The Hive were Senior Quarterback Akili Smith Jr., who just recently advanced to the Elite 11 Quarterback Finals, and Wide Receivers King David Dunn, Isaiah Grant, and Ty Olsen.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.