SDSU Passing League: Helix 24, Granite Hills 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Granite Hills – Helix Football rivalry has taken off over these last couple of seasons, and the two squared off again in the first weekend of San Diego State’s Passing League.

Helix would end up getting the better of their East County foes, winning 24-13. The standouts for the Highlanders were the young core of Sophomores that make up this new Scotties squad. Quarterback Lee Norman-Lester looked exceptional while throwing to Wide Receivers Braylen Ross and Roddy Aguilard.

