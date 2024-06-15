SDSU Passing League: Cathedral Catholic 32, Chino Hills 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Cathedral Catholic Dons are back in action on the football field, as they defeat Chino Hills 32-15 at SDSU’s Passing League.

Showing off his incredible pocket passing skills was Dons new Quarterback Brady Palmer, as the Junior threw for five Touchdowns for the Red & Gold.

Two of those Touchdown passes going to Wide Receiver Parker Johnson, including a deep 40-yard Touchdown he made with the defender in his face.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.