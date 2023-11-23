SDSU men defeat Southern Miss for first Division I win

Nov. 22—HATTIESBURG, Miss. — At last, the South Dakota State men have a Division I win.

After coming up empty-handed against four Division I teams currently in the top 125 of the Kenpom.com rankings to open the season, SDSU got the job done Wednesday night, defeating Southern Mississippi 65-54 at the Reed Green Coliseum.

The win comes on the heels of back-to-back one-possession defeats in the Jacksonville Classic, and concludes the Jacks' road trip on a positive note.

SDSU hit 7-of-12 3-point attempts in the first half, and jumped out to a 34-22 halftime lead. Southern Miss cut the lead to six in the second half, but the Jacks responded with a 13-5 run capped by a William Kyle III dunk to lead 58-44 with 5:45 to play.

Zeke Mayo was 4-of-9 shooting for a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds, and Charlie Easley was 4-of-7 shooting for 11 points and eight rebounds. Nate Barnhart added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and Kalen Garry had nine points and seven rebounds.

Austin Crowley had a game-high 18 points for the Golden Eagles (2-4), on 4-of-18 shooting. The hosts shot just 29.1 percent from the field.

SDSU (2-4) returns to Brookings to face Mount Marty at 7 p.m. Monday at Frost Arena.