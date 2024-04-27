SDSU’s Lamont Butler transferring to Kentucky Wildcats: report

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — It appears the man who hit the biggest shot in San Diego State men’s basketball history is leaving the Aztecs.

Guard Lamont Butler, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, is reportedly heading to the Kentucky Wildcats, according to The Athletic.

His grassroots coach Ryan Silver told the sports journalism website that “all the big schools reached out,” but Kentucky coach Mark Pope “just really prioritized him.”

Pope and his staff traveled to Las Vegas to meet Butler who committed to the Wildcats on the spot, The Athletic reported.

“Mark Pope just really prioritized him, got on a plane and flew out there to meet with him and his parents. They were very impressed with that, and what he had to say,” Silver told The Athletic.

Butler is known for his buzzer beater vs. Florida Atlantic in the 2023 Final Four that sent the Aztecs to their first men’s basketball national championship game.

Although this past season they were eliminated by the University of Connecticut in the Sweet 16, Butler took home Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being named to the All-Defensive Team and getting an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Butler is the seventh Aztec in program history to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the third Aztec in a row since the 2021 season when Nathan Mensah took the honor.

