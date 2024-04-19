SDSU Athletics and Alaska Airlines announce partnership, including stadium perks for flyers

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A giant plane will soon adorn the entrance to Snapdragon Stadium as San Diego State University (SDSU) Athletics and Alaska Airlines have announced a new, multi-year partnership.

Part of a three-year deal negotiated by JMI Sports, the southeast gate entrance to Snapdragon Stadium will soon feature a giant plane replica, in addition to the special deals they are going to be offering to fans.

Alaska Airlines Visa cardholders and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will be able to get expedited entry through a dedicated lane at all Snapdragon Stadium events like NCAA Football, National Women’s Soccer League, Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2025, international soccer, rugby, concerts and more.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Alaska Airlines,” said SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker. “Snapdragon Stadium is a great venue for unique partnerships like this that can create value-added benefits for fans and brands alike. This new relationship will give Alaska Airlines cardholders a smoother and quicker entry through the southeast gate at all Snapdragon Stadium events, allowing more time to enjoy one of the top stadiums in the US.”

Home to the San Diego State Aztecs, Snapdragon Stadium is an outdoor, state-of-the-art stadium located on the SDSU Mission Valley campus, and opened just a few years ago in August 2022.

Alaska Airlines flies to 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, and claims to offer the most nonstop destinations from San Diego than any other airline.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership as part of our ongoing commitment to San Diego,” said Managing Director of Marketing and Advertising at Alaska Airlines Eric Edge. “Connecting with our guests at moments that deliver joy is something special – be it cheering on their college football team or catching their favorite band when in town. Each time that our Mileage Plan members and credit cardholders see Alaska Airlines at Snapdragon Stadium they know they’ll get a seamless entry experience as a ‘thank you’ for their loyalty.”

