SDHSAA takes first step toward considering baseball as sanctioned sport

Apr. 17—PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association took the first step toward potentially adding baseball to its list of sanctioned sports.

At its Wednesday meeting, the SDHSAA Board of Directors voted to acknowledge the receipt of letters from two member schools — Mount Vernon and McCook Central — requesting the association start the process of sanctioning high school baseball.

The second step in the process is for a member school or schools or the SDHSAA itself to draft a formal proposal complete with information such as the sport's history in South Dakota, interest of member schools, recommendation of season timeframe and projected start-up costs.

In its current format, South Dakota high school baseball has two classes, is played in the spring season and is under the purview of an independent organization, the South Dakota High School Baseball Association.

"I think that association (the SDHSBA) has done a great job. I don't think this has anything to do with discontent with what they're doing right now," said SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos at Wednesday's meeting. "It's just two of our member schools asking us to look into the process of sanctioning."

According to Swartos, South Dakota is one of just two states that does not sanction high school baseball, with Wyoming being the other.

Mount Vernon superintendent Eric Denning, who is also on the SDHSAA Board of Directors, wrote one of the two letters acknowledged Wednesday. In his letter, Denning said he's observed a "concerning decline in participation in Legion and VFW baseball across our state," and feels that sanctioning high school baseball is a way to reverse that trend.

"By embracing high school baseball, we have a chance to address the challenges faced by Legion and VFW baseball and create a sustainable pathway for the growth of the sport in South Dakota," Denning's letter said.

"My intent behind this is I want to see baseball thrive," Denning added at Wednesday's meeting.

However, Dan Wyatt, of Madison, does not share Denning's view. Wyatt, the Americanism Officer for the American Legion Department of South Dakota, feels sanctioning high school baseball in South Dakota threatens a storied tradition of Legion baseball.

"Seeing what has happened in other states, once (baseball) goes sanctioned, Legion baseball goes away," Wyatt said during Wednesday's meeting. "We are the birthplace of Legion baseball in South Dakota, coming up on our 100th anniversary in 2025. It's one of our core programs in this state and we don't want to hinder that.

"What you're proposing doesn't affect teeners, the VFW programs, per se, but it directly affects the Legion programs," Wyatt later added. "I could see Legion baseball done in South Dakota in 3-4 years if this was to go through."

Swartos noted that spring high school baseball and summer Legion baseball programs currently have a mostly harmonious relationship, which Wyatt agreed was the case in Madison.

"I don't believe it's the intent of the member schools that wrote these letters to do anything to Legion baseball," Swartos said. "I think the initial views would be to look at sliding into where the high school season is now, which shouldn't impact the Legion — they're working in tandem at the moment."

In the upcoming second step of the sanctioning process, Swartos said the American Legion will be involved, as will the VFW and SDHSBA, so the SDHSAA can make a well-informed assessment. Swartos estimated that the process of gathering information and drafting the proposal would take almost one year.

* Lyman superintendent Chris Long was one of five nominees for a West River at-large representative position on the SDHSAA Board of Directors. Others nominated were Kelly Daughters (Faith), Erik Person (Lead-Deadwood), Mark Naugle (Custer) and Cory Strasser (Rapid City Area Schools). The person elected will serve a five-year term.

* The SDHSAA Board of Directors approved the second reading of a constitutional amendment to its name, image and likeness policies, and its will be sent to member schools for a vote. For constitutional amendments to pass, a 60% vote is required and the voting deadline is May 31.

* New class and region alignments for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years were approved in a second reading. Among alterations from the first reading that impact area schools, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Canistota swapped places in their cross country regions and McCook Central/Montrose golf was shifted to a different region to make room for Sioux Falls Lutheran adding boys golf.

* The hire of Freeman's Kristina Sage as the newest assistant executive director was approved. Sage will take the place of Jo Auch, who is retiring this summer after serving in the position since 2008. Sage will begin her duties with the SDHSAA in July.

* The SDHSAA Board of Directors went into executive session at 2:44 p.m. The board will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to address the remaining agenda items.