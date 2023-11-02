SDHSAA to conduct impact on what hosting state events does for local economies

PIERRE — After years of discussion, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has decided to conduct an economic impact study to show communities and chambers of commerce what hosting state events does for local economies.

At its meeting Wednesday, the SDHSAA board of directors approved spending $9,500 on a one-year contract with IMPLAN of Huntersville, North Carolina. IMPLAN will assign a staff member to work with the association.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos explained to the board that the association would be doing some of the data gathering for the impact study. Firms that do all of the data gathering can cost as much as $60,000 a year for their services, he said.

After state events, the association will send out a link to a survey to the schools that participated. Schools in turn, will pass that link on to families in the school district to ask if they attended the state event and to gather information about how much they spent at the event.

Swartos said the information sought in the survey would include how much was spent on gas, food and lodging.“The goal is to attempt to get some more buy-in from local chambers of commerce,” Swartos said.

In some cases, chambers of commerce have asked the association if it could move a statewide tournament because the chamber has some other event it wanted to host the same weekend.

“We’re kind of being pushed out of there,” Swartos said. The impact study will show chambers of commerce that “what we do has value to you, has value to your community.”

