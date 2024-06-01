SD honors track and field athletes

May 31—The South Decatur track team wrapped up the season with a banquet. Athletes received awards, ribbons and medals for the season.

South honored 12 seniors, five juniors and the rest underclassman.

"We look for those juniors and sophomores to step up next year and step into leadership," Coach Bethany Fromer noted.

Athletes were honored for achievements from the season including personal bests, All-County, All-MHC, sectional champs, regional qualifiers and school records.

The Cougars won the MHC title and the Lady Cougars finished second. Senior McKinley Shook won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. Madisyn Danforth received All-MHC in the 200 and long jump. Brayley Sundal was All-MHC in the 400.

The Lady Cougars' 4x100 relay team of Kiley Best, Clair Schoettmer, Brayley Sundal and Madisyn Danforth won the MHC and tied the school record.

Madisyn Danforth broke the school record from 1982 in the long jump at 17-4.5, winning the sectional title and qualifying for the regional.

McKinley Shook qualified for regional in both 110 and 300 hurdles all while breaking his own school records once again.

Owen Arreola jumped a personal best 21-1.5 to move on from sectional to regional this year.

"Many of our athletes earned personal best and PRs by the end of the season as we got into conference and sectional. This is what we want to see as we wrap up the year: all the hard work pays off in the end when competition get tough," Coach Fromer added.

Distance for the Cougars this year was mostly upper classman and a few freshman stepping in the relays. The Cougars' 4x800 team that consist of three seniors Logan Wilkinson, Donovan Hale and Conner Newby and one freshman Nick Hunter posted a season best 9:16 at the sectional.

Donovan Hale ran a personal best 2:15 in the 800 at the sectional. Logan Wilkinson ran a 2:16 in a relay at sectional.

Nick Hunter was South's top 2-miler and also top mile at 5:09. Top in discus was Deacon Cruser and top in shot was Damon Gearhart.

For the Lady Cougars who were top in their events: 4x800 team of Bri Benefiel, Bernice Tooley, Brooklyn Ortman and Kenzie Troutman; Kiley Best in 100 hurdles; Zoe Meer 300 hurdles, shot put and discus; Bri Benefiel in the 1600; Kenzie Troutman in the 800 and Bernice Tooley in the 3200.

Clair Schoettmer and Damon Gearhart received IATCCC Academic All State honors.

"We saw many underclassman step into the roles that we needed to fit all the pieces for a team effort. We appreciate all their hard work and dedication on the year," Coach Fromer noted.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.