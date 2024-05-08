SCW, Wessington Springs score event titles at 281 Conference meet

May 7—HURON, S.D — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Wessington Springs both had well-rounded title-winning efforts on Tuesday at the 281 Conference Meet at Tiger Stadium.

In the boys team race, Wolsey-Wessington won the team title with 158 points, edging James Valley Christian with 155.5 points, followed by Hitchcock-Tulare (111), SCW (105) and Wessington Springs (85).

SCW's Cody Slykhuis swept the boys hurdles events and won three events in all, winning the 110-meter race in 16.36 seconds, followed by the 300-meter hurdles in 44.88 seconds. He claimed the triple jump with a season-best jump of 40 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Jeffrey Boschee won the high jump at 6 feet, 5 1/4 inches, while he was second in the javelin (125-3) and long jump (19-10.5).

Wessington Springs' Nathan Gaikowski, Sam Poncelow, Brock Krueger and Karter Mebius won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:40.86, while Gaikowski, Will Grohs, Richard Cardona and Poncelow won the sprint medley relay in 4:02.33. Karter Mebius was a second-place finisher for the Spartans in the 800-meter run (2:06.01).

In the girls team points, JVC won the title with 190 points, followed by Wolsey-Wessington at 184 points and Hitchcock-Tulare had 91 points for third place. Wessington Springs was sixth with 59 points, followed by SCW at 57 points for seventh place.

Wessington Springs' Avery Orth won the shot put title with a top throw of 37 feet, 1 inches. The Spartans' Bailey Yost, Mariah Messmer, Kenzie Kolousek and Alyssa Grohs won the sprint-medley relay in a time of 4:43.98.

In the girls races, SCW's Elizabeth Boschee won the 100-meter hurdles (16.37) and was second in the 300 hurdles (50.03). Boschee also won the javelin with a personal-best toss of 110 feet, 6 inches, plus a second-place finish in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.

ALCESTER, S.D — Freeman Academy/Marion won the boys team title on Tuesday at the Alcester-Hudson Invitational track meet. The Bearcats had 100 points, followed by Centerville at 80 points and Alcester-Hudson posting 76 points.

FAM's Keaton Preheim had a season-best time of 23.14 seconds to win the 200-meter dash.

Jackson Donlan was second in the 400-meter run (56.33), while Justin Escobar was second in the 800 run (2:18.92). Finley McConniel won the 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time of 10:01.48, followed by teammate Tavin Schroeder (10:23.07), who was also second in the 1,600-meter run (4:41.61). Donlan was also second in the high jump (5-10).

Canistota had a relay victory in the 4x100-meter race, with Levi Schroeder, Ty Doblar, Brady Scott and Tage Ortman winning in 45.30 seconds.

In the girls competition, Natalee Hofer won the high jump title for the Hawks with a top jump of 5 feet, 2 inches. Centerville won the girls team title with 141 points, followed by Colman-Egan (113) and Arlington (78) making up the top-three.

LAKE ANDES, S.D — Led by a trio of multi-event winners, Burke ran away with the girls team title at the Fort Randall Conference meet on Tuesday.

The Cougars racked up 206 points to top the team standings, as Corsica-Stickney was second at 100.5 and Andes Central/Dakota Christian in third at 64.

For Burke, Kailee Frank won the 800 (2:31.29) and 1,600 meters (5:48.80) and Addi Hood finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.84) and 300-meter hurdles (50.18). Piper Hanson rounded out the Cougars with multiple individual titles, topping the high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch, and winning the 200 meters (27.92).

Corsica-Stickney had the winning 4x200 (1:56.95) and 4x400 relays (4:27.44), with Paige Timmermans, Hadynn Johnson and Braylee Bordewyk running on both squads.

In the boys competition, Bridgewater-Emery Calvary Bickett claimed sprinting titles at 100 (11.26) and 200 meters (24.08). Also on the track, Colome's Joseph Laprath took first place in the 800 (2:03.93) and 3,200 meters (11:35.29). Al Gunter, of Avon, won the shot put (42-6) and the discus (135-1).

Corsica-Stickney's relay squad of Caden Baumiller, Carter Wright, Luca Catapano and Waylon Bolle won the 4x100 (55.05) and 4x200 (1:36.27). The Jaguars also had the winning 4x800 relay (10:00.06).

C-S and Andes Central/Dakota Christian tied for the boys team points lead at 108 each, and Avon was a close third at 102.