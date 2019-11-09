Scully carries Army over US Merchant Marine Academy 80-43

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) -- John Scully had 20 points as Army rolled past US Merchant Marine Academy 80-43 on Friday night.

Chris Mann had 16 points and nine rebounds for Army (1-1). Tommy Funk added 11 points and seven rebounds. Lonnie Grayson had 10 points and Josh Caldwell had a career-high eight assists.

Tucker Blackwell, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Black Knights, was held to only 3 points. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5), while Funk and Grayson hit four three-pointers apiece.

Blaine McDonough had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mariners. Mike Morsberger added 11 points.

Army faces Air Force at home on Tuesday.

