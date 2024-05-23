Scullion named finalist for Jack Nicklaus NAIA Player of the Year award

May 22—Cumberland's Tom Scullion has been named to a short list of five finalists for the Jack Nicklaus Award presented by Workday.

Named after golf legend Jack Nicklaus, the Nicklaus award serves as one of the National Player of the Year awards in college golf, and is awarded to the top golfer at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA levels. The winner will be announced by Nicklaus on June 4 during his annual Memorial press conference with awards presented to each of the recipients by Nicklaus and Workday.

Scullion is joined by Kolby Shackelford from OUAZ, Jackson Stone from Truett McConnell, Isac Wallin from Keiser and Jack Whaley from Dalton State.