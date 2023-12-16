Scuffle leads to ejection in Myrtle Beach Bowl

An Ohio University football player was ejected from the Myrtle Beach Bowl after a scuffle in the third quarter saw tensions flare.

Graduate student Justin Birchette was ejected for making contact with an official after a point-after attempt by Georgia Southern. Brichette played in all 10 of Ohio's regular season games, making 27 tackles.

The ejection came as part of multiple penalties on the point-after attempt. The Eagles had just scored their first touchdown of the game with 7:54 left in the third quarter. After the successful kick, multiple players from both teams were engulfed in a scuffle. Birchette, however, was the only player ejected due to making contact with an official.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Scuffle in Myrtle Beach Bowl leads to Ohio Bobcats player ejection