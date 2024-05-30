Scrum-half Hiscocks joins Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates finished second in the Championship this season [Getty Images]

Cornish Pirates have signed Ealing scrum-half Dan Hiscocks for the 2024-25 Championship season.

The 23-year-old is a former Wales youth international and has previously played for London Welsh, Blackheath and Rosslyn Park.

He is the first new signing to be announced by the Pirates ahead of next season.

The Penzance-based side finished a club-record second place in the second tier last week.

“Dan has an excellent mindset, and he still wants to grow his game," Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told the club website.

"He has also experienced useful exposure at Ealing Trailfinders and at Rosslyn Park, getting good minutes under his belt.

“Impressing also is Dan’s sound all round game, so I am very much looking forward to working with him and helping him to progress still further.”

