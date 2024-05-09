Scrum-half Braley among eight to leave Northampton

Callum Braley has made 15 appearances for Italy [Getty Images]

Northampton Saints scrum-half Callum Braley is one of eight players who will leave the club at the end of the season.

Braley has made 15 appearances for Saints and scored 15 points since joining from Benetton Rugby two years ago.

Centre Joel Matavesi, younger brother of Northampton hooker Sam, will leave following 10 outings in black, green and gold.

Kayde Sylvester, Geordie Irvine, George Patten, Aston Gradwick-Light, Matthew Arden and Nick Tarr are also set to depart Franklin's Gardens.

“As a coaching group, we couldn’t be prouder of these players and the efforts they have put in during their time as Saints men,” director of rugby Phil Dowson told the club website.

“All the players want to play, but every member of the squad has had a Saints-first attitude throughout the season."