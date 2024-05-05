Scritchfield scores five goals in Calvary's 11-0 shutout over Heritage

May 5—HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield scored five goals for Calvary, leading the Eagles to a 11-0 shutout victory over Heritage on Thursday.

Scritchfield scored twice in the first half and added a hat trick in the second half for the Eagles (6-3).

"This was a great performance for this team with two games remaining before the MDCC playoffs start," Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. "Everyone on the team contributed in this game."

Scritchfield also assisted on a pair of goals including the game's opener at the 8:06 mark.

She placed a corner kick to Bethany Carrington who played the ball out of the air and fired into the corner to put Calvary up 1-0.

Carrington slid the ball to Scritchfield for her first goal at the 16:22 mark.

Carrington and Scritchfield connected again at the 20:07 mark.

Traci Michael started in goal for Calvary but moved to wing and set up Carrington at the 21:32 mark to put the Eagles up 4-0 at halftime.

Calvary outshot Heritage 14-5 in the first half.

In the second half, Reagan Weeks scored off Lauren Engle's assist at the 47:28 mark.

Less than a minute later, Weeks found Scritchfield at the 48:06 mark.

Scritchfield added an unassisted goal from outside the 18-yard box at the 48:46 mark.

Carrington completed a hat trick at the 50:35 mark off of a Weeks assist.

Scritchfield took an Engle pass and sent a long ball that bounced over the goalie's head for her fifth goal at the 61:06 mark.

Michael found the net exactly two minutes later off a Scritchfield throw in.

Arianna Shillingburg scored an unassisted goal at the 75:15 mark to conclude the scoring.

The Eagles finished with a 28-6 advantage in shots and 8-3 edge in corners.

Cavalry had the advantage in shots 28-6 and also corner kicks 8-3.

Selah Livengood saved four shots for the Eagles while Michael added one.

Alesha Terry saved 11 shots for Heritage.