Scrimmage takeaways: Colorado State football offense’s goal to establish control

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi said quarterbacks coach Matt Mumme gave him a one-word mandate for Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Dominate.”

The Colorado State football team held its first 2024 spring scrimmage on a cold, windy morning at Canvas Stadium, but Fowler-Nicolosi said the top offense executed as commanded.

“Leave no question. I think the (No.) 1 offense made that very clear today. I don’t think there was any question,” Fowler-Nicolosi said.

The No. 1 offense mostly faced No. 2 defense, and vice versa for the No. 1 defense. The team scrimmaged and also worked a bevy of end-game drills.

Here are takeaways from the first of three spring scrimmages, with the last one coming in the spring game on April 20.

Working to take control

CSU had three losses in 2023 games decided at the very end. One of the focuses of spring has been working through those late situations.

“We’re really focusing on our end-of-game decision decision-making, our end-of-game coverages, our end-of-game strategies and putting our players in those situations so we can coach and learn from them,” CSU coach Jay Norvell said.

That means end-game, 2-minute and red zone drills, which were all run through Saturday.

While the defense must improve from a unit that allowed 30 per game last season, a chunk of fixing that comes down to the offense.

Finding offensive consistency

Fowler-Nicolosi connected on big pass plays to Caleb Goodie, Dylan Goffney and Cincinnati transfer Donovan Ollie in the scrimmage. There was a mix of deep balls and shorter pass plays, but also plenty of run-game.

Justin Marshall scored on the first drive. Kobe Johnson, Damian Henderson and Avery Morrow all had significant carries.

The No. 1 offense moved the ball consistently but without the need for a big play to be the only route to yardage.

“I think the efficiency was a big deal to stack plays,” said Fowler-Nicolosi, who took all the No. 1 snaps. “Don’t have a big play and then a couple negatives, then a big play. Keep it more even-keeled and put drives together.”

The offense was often boom-or-bust last season and that even keel will be key. A stable of running backs and improved depth at offensive line will be vital for CSU.

“We really want to be in more control of games. We want to be able to run the football. We want to be physical. We just feel like if we can improve that, we’re going to be very dangerous as a team,” Norvell said.

“The more we can control the football, the more we can play the run well, we become more in control of games. That’s really important.”

New wave on defense

As noted, some of what the offense will do will impact the defense. So will a wave of players either new or in bigger roles.

Mohamed Kamara is off to the NFL. Chigi Anusiem, as well. Now it’s time for a player like Nuer Gatkuoth to shine on the defensive line. Buom Jock is now a centerpiece at linebacker.

“He’s really kind of the heart of the defense and showing a lot of maturity,” Norvell said of Jock. “A lot of our good, young players are starting to grow and mature and become the type of players we want them to be.”

Transfers Elias Larry (Navy) and Isaiah Essissima (Nevada) started at cornerback in the scrimmage.

It’s also worth noting several veterans did not participate: Henry Blackburn, Chase Wilson, Dom Jones, Tory Horton and Justus Ross-Simmons among them.

That led to more reps and opportunity for some young players.

The Rams scrimmage again next Saturday, April 13.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Takeaways from first 2024 CSU football spring scrimmage