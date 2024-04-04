Caitlin Clark’s screensaver seen on social media post

**Above video shows Caitlin Clark in Cleveland for the Final Four talking about winning the Naismith Award*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you have a photo of someone who motivates you on the screensaver of their phone? College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark does and she revealed it!

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in Cleveland getting ready to play in the Final Four starting Saturday.

Check this out. Caitlin Clark has done it again!

Drum roll, please… Clark’s phone background another record-breaking athlete…superstar swimmer and 28-time Olympic Gold Medal Winner Michael Phelps.

Phelps posted to X saying, “Honored!!! This is so cool!”

Along with his comment, he posted a video of Iowa players who were asked who is on their screen saver and who inspires them.

In the video, Clark holds up her phone which shows an image of Phelps swimming.

“This is Michael Phelps swimming in the Olympics, he’s pretty tough,” Clark said.

Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes will play the University of Connecticut Friday 9:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Field House. The winner advances to the title game Sunday.

