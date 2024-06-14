'Scratch it': NHL player Lafferty remains upbeat after difficult opening round at Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sam Lafferty’s first round in the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions unfolded in a challenging, sometimes frustrating manner Wednesday afternoon.

However, the National Hockey League player from Hollidaysburg remained upbeat after his group finished play on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.

“Obviously, it wasn’t my day out there,” Lafferty said after shooting a 21-over-par 91. “I think I was maybe a little over-excited, a little quick for the start. I just made some mistakes that compounded.

“I was pretty happy that my attitude stayed upbeat and I still had a great time out there,” the free-agent forward said.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

In hockey, players must shrug off a bad shift on the ice or an off game. Lafferty plans to use a similar approach when the second round of the four-day event begins Thursday.

“I’d say tomorrow is a full new day and just go and enjoy it,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty, 29, is a four-year member at Sunnehanna Country Club. His ties to the course date back to his competing in the Wheeling Scholastic Golf Tournament and caddying in the Sunnehanna Amateur.

“It’s very special for me,” Lafferty said. “I love being here. I love seeing a lot of familiar faces out there. Some of my family and friends were watching us today. I love this course and I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Lafferty played for the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24.

Vancouver won the NHL Pacific Division and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, dropping a 4-3 series to the Edmonton Oilers, who currently are playing Florida in the Cup final.

“I’ve played a handful of times since the season ended,” Lafferty said. “Believe it or not, I liked where my game was at, but just kind of scratch it and get it tomorrow.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Lafferty in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

He played hockey and golf at Hollidaysburg Area High School and attended Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts before his two-sport college career at Brown University.

His NHL ride has included stops with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Canucks. Lafferty potentially could return to Vancouver this upcoming season or might hit the free agent market after posting career numbers with 13 goals and 24 points in 2023-24.

“Nothing to write home about at this point, but it will be interesting to see what happens,” Lafferty said of his hockey future.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.