Scranton Prep Captures First District Title over Crestwood, 10-4

Scranton Prep jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on to defeat Crestwood in the District 2 AA championship game, 10-4. Sophomore Will McPartland lead the Cavaliers with five goals. Scranton Prep awaits the loser in the district 1 championship game between Marple Newtown and West Chester Rustin.

