Scranton Prep Boys Lacrosse beats Wyoming Seminary for first time since 2019

Nick Zelaya
After five consecutive losses in the season series, the Scranton Prep boys lacrosse team took down Wyoming Seminary, 18-16 last night in a rematch of last year’s district two title game. The Cavaliers move to 7-0 on the season.

