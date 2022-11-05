What scouts were at No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers?
Two NFL teams in attendance for Michigan at Rutgers.
Two NFL teams in attendance for Michigan at Rutgers.
Kansas defeated Oklahoma State for its sixth win and is bowl-eligible
Endless style points and a whole lot of offense for Washington to try and prepare for. Our takeaways from Oregon's 49-10 win over Colorado.
The Giants are one of the best stories of the NFL season as come-from-nowhere contenders. Over their final nine games, we’ll see if New York is a team to be reckoned with or simply a pleasant surprise.
Get yourself caught up before Sunday's game vs the Commanders
Michigan football visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, on BTN.
The Vikings restructured their star right tackle and it could be the catalyst for a big move
Investors will be mindful of the things they're thankful for this month -- perhaps two of Cathie Wood's stocks should make the list.
Neither cruise line makes a big point of sharing that your cruise fare isn't really the full price you would pay.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, made history when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Here's a look at her finances.
This tech giant has seen its valuation crumble, creating a rare buying opportunity for patient investors.
Reports: Aggies to be without multiple starters against Florida
The Gators will be a little shorthanded at wide receiver for Saturday's game.
Florida football has reached the two-thirds mark of the 2022 campaign with an even 4-4 record overall while notching an unimpressive 1-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play so far. The next opponent on the schedule is the Texas A&M Aggies, who ...
The 41-24 loss to Florida is A&M's fifth straight defeat; to make a bowl game the Aggies will have to sweep Auburn, UMass and LSU.
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...
Michael Penix Jr. has accomplished plenty in his first season as the quarterback at Washington. Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race. The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left and Penix led the march downfield against the Beavers' stingy defense.
"Who’s the Boss?" stars Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani got together at Danza's Los Angeles club show.
The message from evangelicals to Congress couldn’t be more clear: Please be serious about fixing a broken border and a broken immigration system.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.