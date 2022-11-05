What scouts were at No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers?

Associated Press

Michael Penix Jr. has accomplished plenty in his first season as the quarterback at Washington. Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race. The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left and Penix led the march downfield against the Beavers' stingy defense.