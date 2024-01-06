Scouts view: Notre Dame newest commit, 2025 edge rusher Christopher Burgess

Notre Dame football scored a huge recruiting win on Saturday afternoon, as 2025 Illinois defense end Christopher Burgess committed to the Irish.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 240-pound edge rusher is considered one of the best prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 18 defensive lineman and 147th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Irish beat out some of the other top schools in the country, who also wanted Burgess as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Notre Dame should be extremely happy with their most recent addition, and so should you. Here is my breakdown of the skill set Burgess will bring to South Bend.

High level motor

SHEESH 💪 This rep from Christopher Burgess Jr. (@ChrisBurgessJr) was NASTY‼️C/O 2025 DE out of Simeon Academy in Chicago Competition level is up in KC @CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/gZhLpzGJO0 — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) April 16, 2023

Scouts view

Burgess is relentless with his pursuit of the ball, he just doesn’t stop. He plays through the whistle, so teaching that won’t be an issue. Burgess is the kind of player coaches love, they’ll never have to tell him to give more effort because he leaves it on the field every snap.

Positional versatility

#NotreDame 2025 DE target Christopher Burgess Jr (@ChrisBurgessJr) at the @Rivals camp in Cincinnati today. “As a player and as a person, they want to develop me … that’s what Notre Dame’s all about.” @insideNDsports On The Insider Lounge: https://t.co/ETsVCX1AzU pic.twitter.com/00NDjBKRXo — Charleston Bowles (@cbowles01) April 23, 2023

Scouts view

You love to see players who aren’t just lining up in the same spot, which is exactly what Burgess does. He can line up on the interior and use his quickness to defeat centers and guards. Or Burgess can put his hand in the dirt on the outside and again, sue his speed to get past slower tackles. Most likely he will land on the outside, but it’s great to know if he adds much more weight, he could slid down the line.

Athleticism

2025 #On300 EDGE and Notre Dame target Christopher Burgess was dominant all day at the Elite Underclassmen Camp Showcase. Here’s Burgess’ most impressive rep during one-on-ones. 📲: https://t.co/aMitC30Rku pic.twitter.com/CbUptGl2ib — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) April 16, 2023

Scouts view

It’s hard to find elite athletes that are Burgess’s size, but the Irish got one. His speed is impressive for a 240-pounder, along with his jumping ability. Burgess is quick enough to recognize it’s a pass play, and even though he’s not getting to the quarterback, his vertical jump can help him bat down passes. This is an aspect of Burgess’s game that sets him apart from others.

Great tackler

The moment #Rivals100 DE CHRISTOPHER BURGESS JR. announced his commitment to NOTRE DAME☘️ “My parents love that school. They love it there. Coach Al Washington and coach (Marcus) Freeman said I’m their top priority.”@insideNDsports | @GregSmithRivals | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/veiFePRQa8 — Rivals (@Rivals) January 6, 2024

Scouts view

Sound tackling is a must from every defender and Burgess does that. Once he gets his hands on the ball carrier, they go down. It’s an underrated aspect of many recruits, but one where Burgess excels at.

Outlook

Scouts view

At this point, you have to expect that Burgess will take a redshirt season, and it’s due to one fact. He plays in the Chicago Public League, which is solid football, but not nearly what he will face week in and week out during a Notre Dame season. There are clearly exceptions to the rule, but it will help him in the long run. Burgess still has a very high ceiling, so expect an impact in year two and beyond.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire