Scouts view: Notre Dame’s newest ‘24 commit, cornerback Leonard Moore

Amid the news that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving for Alabama, Notre Dame football is still moving forward with the program.

Marcus Freeman knows that coaches moving is a normal part of the process at major college football, so this doesn’t stop the Irish at all. They will continue to do what they have been doing and today it showed when they gained a commitment from 2024 Texas cornerback Leonard Moore.

The six-foot-two-inch and 177-pound defensive back chose the Irish over offers from Oregon, TCU, Colorado, Baylor and others. He becomes the eighth member of the class, and the second member of the secondary, assuming that athlete commit Aneyas Williams ends up as a running back.

After reviewing his junior film, Moore brings a unique set of skills to South Bend. Find out below my scouts view on what Notre Dame is getting from their most recent commitment.

Size is elite

Why it matters

You have to love big corners, especially with the way that football has gone to a much more vertical attack. Moore brings elite size and uses it very well. Not only can he break up passes, he bothers receivers enough to make catches difficult when he gets beaten in coverage. Moore knows how to use his long arms to his advantage.

Solid punt returner

Why it matters

It’s always great to see a member of the secondary with the ball skills in the punt return game show up. The hands to be able to field punts, especially ones that are bouncing on the ground shows that Moore can help in this area as well. Sometimes he does get a bit risky with picking up a loose punt, but he is athletic enough to make it work.

Run support

Why it matters

The Irish try and recruit complete corners and Moore fits that bill. He is not afraid to come up and make a tackle on running plays. From his film, it looks like he loves to come up and make contact. Moore shows good vision, his timing is excellent coming off the edge for a blitz. His speed also shows when coming off the edge.

Can play man or zone

Why it matters

Moore isn’t one-dimensional in pass coverage, he can play either man or zone. It gives defensive coordinator [autotag]Al Golden[/autotag] options, which I’m sure he loves. Moore keeps plays in front of him and then uses his speed and length to break up plays. He will need to add some muscle to his frame to play more press coverage and it should happen once he arrives to South Bend and strength coach [autotag]Matt Balis[/autotag] gets his hands on him.

