Scouts view: Notre Dame’s 2023 quarterback, Kenny Minchey

As you many know by now, Notre Dame filled their biggest hole in the 2023 recruiting class today with the commitment of quarterback Kenny Minchey of Tennessee. The signal caller was recently committed to Pitt, but decommitted a little over a week ago before visiting South Bend this past weekend.

The commitment was all but a foregone conclusion, as many expected Minchey to join one of the nations best groups of prospects. The quarterback also held offers from Michigan State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others. After looking over his tape, there are some very good qualities that Minchey possess but also some things he will need to work on when he arrives on campus.

Minchey possesses solid size, standing almost six-foot-two-inches and weighing 215 pounds. He uses his good athleticism well, but I wouldn’t say that he’s a dual-threat quarterback. As a passer he shows some very good footwork when moving around the pocket. Occasionally Minchey does get a bit flat-footed on some throws, but his above-average arm strength bails him out for the time being.

On the move, Minchey squares his shoulders well to make the throws but the majority of his scrambling is to his right. He is going to need to work on flipping his hips when rolling to the left to make the necessary throws. Minchey is very accurate on throws inside 20 yards and shows very good touch when he attempts deep shots.

Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Tommy Rees will need to work on firming up Minchey’s motion, as he throws from a variety of arm angles. It’s terrible, but not every quarterback is Patrick Mahomes and can get away with erratic throwing motions.

Overall, I’d expect Minchey to create solid depth and redshirt during his first year on campus. He will be behind three quarterbacks (Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne and Steve Angeli) who already have collegiate experience so expecting him to contribute right away most likely isn’t in the cards. Minchey should be involved in the race to start in 2025, as Angeli and 2024 commit CJ Carr should all be vying for the job.

