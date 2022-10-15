Scouts view: What the newest Notre Dame commits brings to South Bend

The Irish scored a big commitment on Saturday afternoon as Missouri running back Jeremiyah Love verbally pledged to Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish. Although it seemed like we knew this was going to happen after a recent report, it’s still a coup for the 2023 Notre Dame Football recruiting class. Here is my scouts view of what Love brings to South Bend.

First off, not a ton of clips from this season, just highlight of four games, but it is enough to get a very good idea of the kind of player Love can be. He’s not afraid to be a bruising back, even though his frame at six-feet and 190-pounds wouldn’t suggest so. The explosiveness is very impressive, during his highlight reel it seemed like every touch there was a chance for Love to take it to the house.

An area that I was extremely impressed by was his pass catching ability, Love has hands like a wide receiver and the speed to run by any linebacker and get into the secondary. A literal home run threat anytime he touches the ball.

Now his player comparison should be one that if you were watching college football today you would recognize, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Love is a bit taller than the five-foot-eleven-inch Crimson Tide back, and their weight is identical. They are very close in recruiting ranking, both inside the top 100 with most of the elite teams in the country offering scholarships. The skill sets are almost identical and if you look at the box score for Alabama today, you can see the impact Gibbs has and what the Irish should get getting in the near future.

A more Irish comp would be Kyren Williams, but Love is a much bigger back than the former Notre Dame star. Either way, it’s a great pick up for the Irish and with Dylan Edwards and Jayden Limar, it gives Notre Dame a great trio of backs for the future of the program.

