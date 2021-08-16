Scouts View: Newest Notre Dame 2023 commit DB Adon Shuler

The Irish again added to their 2023 recruiting class, which is off to a fantastic start. New Jersey defensive back Adon Shuler was the latest pledge, which brings the early count for the class to 3 members.

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Every one of the current commits is on the defensive side of the ball, once again, showing that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is doing a fantastic job on the recruiting trail. Although Shuler could end up as a wide receiver his ceiling is much higher on the defense side of the ball.

At six-foot-one-inch and 190-pounds, versatility the the name of Shuler’s game as he enters his junior year of high school. Find out below what to expect when the talented athlete finally arrives in South Bend.

Loved by a few hated by many respected by all… #goirish☘ #THINKBIG #IRISHRISING23 #Irvingtontuff C O M M I T T E D☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/b4gWJPUf5S — Adon Shuler ✞ (@adon_shuler) August 15, 2021

First off, every time Shuler steps on the field, he’s the best athlete on either side. He’s dynamic as a receiver but his true skills are on the other side of the ball. As a back end defender, Shuler reads the eyes of the quarterback extremely well, which he uses to get great breaks on throws. This extends to his ability to come up in run support as well, he’s lightning quick when he reads the play.

A sure tackler, who more often than not goes after the ball carriers feet instead of trying to tackle high. Shuler has above average to elite speed while plays well when he’s a gunner on special teams along with in coverage situations.

Overall, the Irish are getting a big time playmaker who should end up roaming the secondary when he arrives in South Bend.