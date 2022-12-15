Scouts view: Newest 2024 Ohio State commit, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Talk about a huge day in recruiting for the Buckeyes.

First, South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commits to the 2023 class. Now, Florida five-star Jeremiah Smith has joined the fold in the 2024 cycle.

Ryan Day is off to an incredible start for the 2024 class. He has secured a commitment from not just the top overall player in the class, Dylan Raiola, but also the second overall player and No. 1 wide receiver, Smith, according to the 247Sports composite.

The class has four commitments and is already viewed as one of the best collections of prospects in the country. It’s always fun to get to do a scouts view, but two in one day is even better. Here is what I saw when viewing Smith’s Hudl highlights from this past season.

First, you’d think a receiver with Smith’s size (6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds) doesn’t move well, but that is incorrect. He possesses top-end speed. If a corner doesn’t get a hand on him, he will run right by him. It’s a gear you don’t normally see from a player Smith’s size.

It doesn’t end there. His hands are incredibly strong, which allows him to make acrobatic catches all over the field. Jump balls? Smith has the leaping ability to “Moss” defensive backs. He has an elite catching radius and it will only get better working with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

There is no doubt in my mind that Smith can come into Columbus right away and contribute. He’s that talented. I would not expect a redshirt from him if he stays healthy. By his sophomore year, a Marvin Harrison Jr. type breakout could be in order. Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline should be beaming with the commitment from Smith.

Story continues

List

Where each 2023 Ohio State football recruit landed on 247Sports updated rankings

Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes extend offer to 2025 Defensive back

Related

Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle

Related

Scouts view: Newest Ohio State verbal, 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

Related

BOOM! Four star quarterback in 2023 class flips from Washington to Ohio State

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire