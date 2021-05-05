What scouts said about Chargers TE Tre’ McKitty ahead of NFL draft

Gavino Borquez
The Chargers needed to round out the tight end group, so the team used one of their third-round picks (No. 97 overall) on Tre’ McKitty, the former Georgia product.

McKitty was drafted for his blocking skills, where he will have a role is an inline blocker right off the bat. However, he has true potential to make an impact through the air than most realize.

The Athletic’s Bob McGinn talked to a couple of NFL evaluators prior to the draft to get their perspectives on McKitty, and one of them sees him as a viable option to be the complete package at the position.

“He’s a little bit of a project who has a lot of upside,” said one scout. “He’s not a freakish athlete, but you see enough traits in there. Nice (catching) radius, big hands. He competed as a blocker.”

For the Bulldogs in 2020, McKitty only posted six receptions in four games, which marked a career-low.

“He wasn’t used well enough at Georgia,” a second scout said. “Athletically, it looks like he belongs. He’s going to need some work. He’s more of a receiving tight end than an in-line blocker.”

Before transferring to Georgia, McKitty had 50 catches in three seasons at Florida State.

Overall, McKitty has potential to not only be a stout blocker but someone who can be counted on as a reliable receiver in this league.

