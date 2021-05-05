What scouts said about Chargers TE Tre’ McKitty ahead of NFL draft

The Chargers needed to round out the tight end group, so the team used one of their third-round picks (No. 97 overall) on Tre’ McKitty, the former Georgia product.

McKitty was drafted for his blocking skills, where he will have a role is an inline blocker right off the bat. However, he has true potential to make an impact through the air than most realize.

The Athletic’s Bob McGinn talked to a couple of NFL evaluators prior to the draft to get their perspectives on McKitty, and one of them sees him as a viable option to be the complete package at the position.

“He’s a little bit of a project who has a lot of upside,” said one scout. “He’s not a freakish athlete, but you see enough traits in there. Nice (catching) radius, big hands. He competed as a blocker.”

For the Bulldogs in 2020, McKitty only posted six receptions in four games, which marked a career-low.

“He wasn’t used well enough at Georgia,” a second scout said. “Athletically, it looks like he belongs. He’s going to need some work. He’s more of a receiving tight end than an in-line blocker.”

Before transferring to Georgia, McKitty had 50 catches in three seasons at Florida State.

Overall, McKitty has potential to not only be a stout blocker but someone who can be counted on as a reliable receiver in this league.