What scouts said about Chargers EDGE Chris Rumph II ahead of draft

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
The Chargers needed to fill out the edge defender group, so the team opened up Day 3 by selecting Chris Rumph II, the former Duke product.

The Athletic’s Bob McGinn talked to a couple of NFL evaluators prior to the draft to get their perspectives on Rumph.

While he’s undersized for the position at 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds, Rumph still has a knack for living in opposing backfields on a consistent basis.

“The guy just never stops,” said one scout. “He gets bounced around like a pinball, but the guy has some edge rush ability. He’s a rotational defensive end (in a 4-3), or he could play in a 3-4. Pretty decent athlete, but (size) is an issue. Looks like a basketball player.”

A current NFL player that Rumph is commonly compared to is Rams’ Leonard Floyd, who had a career year playing under Brandon Staley last season.

Like Floyd coming out of college, Rumph has an excellent feel for getting heat on the quarterback with pure athleticism, explosiveness, length and body flexibility, but he lacks an array of pass-rush moves and he isn’t a true edge-setter due to lack of strength and bulk on his frame.

“Poor man’s Leonard Floyd,” said a second scout. “Love the way the guy plays. Has amazing flexibility. He just gets in so many awkward positions and gets knocked around, but he always comes out of it. How much bigger and stronger is this guy going to get?”

