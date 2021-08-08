Scouts honored for work in community

Aug. 8—Jathan Krall and Jack Tharp with Boy Scout Troop 755, of Clamtown, had a joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the West Penn Fire Company in New Ringgold on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Krall is the son of Damon and Amy Krall, of New Ringgold. Damon is also the Scoutmaster for Troop 755. Tharp is the son of Blake and Karen Tharp, of New Ringgold.

Krall's Eagle Scout project consisted of planning, designing and building a foot bridge along the Spirit of Tuscarora Hiking Trail at Tuscarora State Park. Tharp designed and constructed a Gaga Ball pit at the West Penn Park in New Ringgold.

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO Scouts with Boy Scout Troop 755, of Clamtown, Jathan Krall, second from left, and Jack Tharp, both of New Ringgold, during a joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the West Penn Fire Company in New Ringgold on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Also in photo are their mothers Amy Krall, left, and Karen Tharp. Not seen in photo are their fathers Scoutmaster Damon Krall, and Blake Tharp. Krall's Eagle Scout project consisted of planning, designing and building a foot bridge along the Spirit of Tuscarora Hiking Trail at Tuscarora State Park. Tharp designed and constructed a Gaga Ball pit at the West Penn Park in New Ringgold.

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO Scouts with Boy Scout Troop 755, of Clamtown, Jathan Krall, left, and Jack Tharp, both of New Ringgold, look on as state Rep. Jerry Knowles, R-124, Rush Township, presentes them proclamations during their joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the West Penn Fire Company in New Ringgold on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Krall's Eagle Scout project consisted of planning, designing and building a foot bridge along the Spirit of Tuscarora Hiking Trail at Tuscarora State Park. Tharp designed and constructed a Gaga Ball pit at the West Penn Park in New Ringgold.

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO Scouts with Boy Scout Troop 755, of Clamtown, Jathan Krall, left, and Jack Tharp, both of New Ringgold, look on as county commissioner Gary Hess, at podium, and Barron "Boots" Hetherington, back, recognize them during their joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the West Penn Fire Company in New Ringgold on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Krall's Eagle Scout project consisted of planning, designing and building a foot bridge along the Spirit of Tuscarora Hiking Trail at Tuscarora State Park. Tharp designed and constructed a Gaga Ball pit at the West Penn Park in New Ringgold.

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO Scouts with Boy Scout Troop 755, of Clamtown, Jathan Krall, left, and Jack Tharp, both of New Ringgold, look on during their joint Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the West Penn Fire Company in New Ringgold on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Krall's Eagle Scout project consisted of planning, designing and building a foot bridge along the Spirit of Tuscarora Hiking Trail at Tuscarora State Park. Tharp designed and constructed a Gaga Ball pit at the West Penn Park in New Ringgold.

