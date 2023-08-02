Scouts and execs weigh in on Mets' trade deadline moves, direction

Jun 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to the media during a press conference before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s understandable if Mets fans are angry that Steve Cohen, by all indications, has elected to take a step back in 2024 and not go all-in to be a championship contender.

In truth, however, it’s not like he’s changing his commitment to winning, only the way he’s going about it.

After all, the guy just spent what could be as much as $89 million in money eaten on the contracts of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to acquire the type of blue-chip prospects that could have a dramatic impact on the farm system -- and the Mets’ future.

That’s $89 freakin’ million for Verlander and Scherzer to pitch elsewhere.

“Just insane,” an executive from another MLB team said Tuesday night. “No other owner in any sport would spend anywhere near that kind of money to get rid of guys who still had value to the ballclub, for the sake of buying prospects.

“But I’ll tell you what, I admire him for having the guts to make such a hard pivot. If the money means nothing to him then it’s probably the right way to go. Were they really winning a championship next year with 40-year old pitchers who are starting to break down and an underachieving group of position players? I doubt it. Now he’s bought himself a future.”

The question now is how soon that future arrives.

The answer will determine the success of Cohen’s new strategy, but for the moment I do think it makes some sense and offers this franchise the best chance of winning championships -- just not next year.

I say that for a couple of reasons:

1) Even with Verlander pitching well lately, it’s a major risk thinking he’ll be dominant at age 41 and 42 while also avoiding injury, based on his 2023 season in total to this point.

2) Cohen’s willingness to eat so much money brought back a quality return in prospects that greatly improves a farm system in need of blue-chippers -- prospects they couldn’t have acquired otherwise.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the newly-acquired players progress in the Mets’ system, but the immediate reaction from scouts and execs was that Billy Eppler and the front office did very well in bringing back quality talent.

In fact, in the trades for Verlander, Scherzer, and David Robertson, the Mets acquired five position-player prospects, with four of them immediately being ranked in the Top 10 of the MLBPipeline.com list of Mets prospects.

Luisangel Acuna, the middle-infielder who came over from the Texas Rangers for Scherzer, is ranked at No. 2, behind only catcher Kevin Parada, the Mets’ No. 1 draft choice in 2022.

Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, the outfielders acquired from the Houston Astros for Verlander, are ranked No. 4 and 6, respectively.

And middle infielder Marco Vargas, dealt by the Miami Marlins for Robertson, is ranked ninth.

“That’s a good haul,” one scout said Tuesday night. “They might not all make it but the idea is to stock your system with enough talent that you’ll hit on some of them. The Mets have that type of depth now, at least on the position-player side.”

Ah, yes, that’s a potential sticking point to this grand plan: the Mets added only two pitching prospects of note, getting Justin Jarvis from the Milwaukee Brewers for Mark Canha and Coleman Crow from the Los Angeles Angels for Eduardo Escobar. They are ranked No. 15 and 16 in the Mets’ system by MLB Pipeline.

And pitching is what they’ve lacked most in their farm system for years, which is why Cohen had to spend huge money on the likes of Scherzer and Verlander to try and win a championship immediately.

A rival scout did say that some of the Mets’ pitching prospects, notably Mike Vasil, Blade Tidwell, and Dom Hamel, have “made strides” this year toward becoming impactful big-leaguers “in the next couple of years.”

The Mets will need more pitching than that, but the scout made the point that with the likes of rookies Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos, as well as Ronny Mauricio, who figures to get called up in the weeks ahead, the addition of the new position player prospects will give the front office the ability to make trades for pitching.

“You just want to stockpile talent to give yourself options,” the scout said.

Essentially that’s what Eppler said after Tuesday’s trade deadline. He wouldn’t comment on what Scherzer said to The Athletic, that Eppler had told him the Mets were looking toward 2025-26, not 2024, to be serious contenders again.

And while the GM insisted the Mets would be “competitive” in 2024, he repeatedly noted that nobody was going to consider them favorites going into the season, acknowledging the Mets wouldn’t be looking to sign the highest-priced free agents next winter.

He should have been more straightforward about the plan yet he essentially said the Mets are trying to rebuild on the fly, noting they’re going for “sustainability” without tanking.

“Other teams have done that to put themselves at the top of the draft order for five, six, or seven years,” he said. “We don’t want to endure that.”

If they got the right prospects in these trades, they shouldn’t have to.

Cohen isn’t going to stop spending, after all. He just decided to flex his financial might in a different direction for the moment, deciding he wasn’t going to keep chasing a championship with old pitchers and a lineup that has been way too inconsistent, going back to September and October of last season.

It may bring more pain for Mets fans in 2024, but it’s likely the smart bet for 2025 and beyond.

