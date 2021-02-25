Scouts and execs on how Trevor May reinvented himself to become a dominant reliever

Trevor May jersey swap holding glove and ball, grey Citi Field in background

Over the last two seasons, Trevor May has made himself into a strikeout monster, as if assembled in a relief pitching laboratory using the modern-day formula designed to attack the launch angle generation of hitters: High fastballs and biting sliders.

Easier said than done, of course, but if you’re 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and you have the big arm needed, it seems quite doable, judging by the ever-increasing number of relievers around the big leagues who have turned the late innings into a parade of whiffs.

May is Exhibit A, a failed starter and then so-so reliever through his mid-20s for the Minnesota Twins who came back from Tommy John surgery in 2018 and began customizing his tools to become primarily a two-pitch power reliever -- elevating his fastball while junking his curve and relying on a rebuilt slider with late vertical drop.

In doing so, May had enough success to become a hot commodity at age 31, the first free agent signed by the Mets in the Steve Cohen era, for two years and $15.5 million.

He also earned plenty of praise from evaluators around the big leagues, with one scout paying him what could be considered the highest of compliments:

“If I didn’t know better I’d swear he pitched for the Rays the last couple of years,” the scout said with a laugh. “He looks like one of those guys Tampa finds every year that nobody thought much of and they turn him into a stud reliever.”

Actually, the Mets may have another reliever who fits that description, having signed lefty Aaron Loup, something of a journeyman who pitched very effectively last year at age 32 in his one season with the Rays.

In any case, May is the guy who generated so much interest, though he’s not without flaws, to be sure. Last season he was prone to the mistake pitch, giving up five home runs in 23.1 innings, and that mostly explains why he had a less-than-dominant 3.86 ERA as a setup man for the Twins.

Yet the Mets obviously believe in his ability to get swings and misses, something he did about as well as any reliever in the majors last season.

“That’s what everybody wants at the end of games now are guys who can miss bats,” a rival team executive told me. “The home runs could be a little worrisome but with his stuff you hope they were a small sample anomaly. He’s going to get his strikeouts.”

Yes, in racking up 38 strikeouts last season, May averaged 14.7 K’s per nine innings, and his whiff rate went from 30.1 percent to 43 percent, the highest increase in the majors.

Furthermore, the right-hander generated a 46.9 percent whiff rate against his four-seam fastball, highest in MLB. Yu Darvish was No. 2 on that list and No. 3 was none other than Edwin Diaz, who recovered well enough from his disastrous 2019 season to rack up 50 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings, a crazy-high K rate of 17.5 per nine innings.

As such, the Mets have the potential for spectacular late-inning dominance when May and Diaz work the eighth and ninth innings, which is likely to be their preferred formula on most nights, certainly until Seth Lugo comes back from surgery to remove a bone chip from his elbow.

“I’m still a little wary of Diaz because his mechanics can get out of whack, the way they did in ’19,” one scout said. “But he did a better job of tightening up his delivery last year and not overthrowing his slider. If he’s right, and May keeps doing what he’s doing, the Mets could be very tough to beat in the late innings.”

If and when Lugo does return, Luis Rojas could have some nice options on most nights, to the point where scouts wonder if May becomes something of a wild card in the pen, used not so much in a specific inning as a specific situation with the game on the line.

“If they have depth, May might be the guy you want ready to face a team’s best hitter in a tight situation, whatever inning it is,” one scout said. “When you really need a strikeout, you’d like your chances with him.”



So how did May become such a whiff monster?

MLB Network’s Tom Verducci, who studied video of May for a breakdown segment back in November, says it’s mostly the result of overhauling his slider, beginning at some point in 2019.

“He changed the grip on the slider,” Verducci said by phone. “His old one was a below-average pitch that didn’t have the tilt it does now. He gets this Brad Lidge-like downward break on the ball that hitters can’t lay off. Remember Lidge used to have such a downward movement that people thought it was a splitter? That’s what May’s looks like.

“He started throwing it in 2019 and then he threw the hell out of it last year. He throws it to lefties and righties and gets hitters to chase. I think it helped make his fastball more effective because he doesn’t have to throw it as much. He pitches off the slider but he’s got the velocity to throw the fastball by hitters. That’s why he gets so many swings and misses now.”

May’s pitch usage, as documented by brooksbaseball.net, illustrates Verducci’s analysis. As recently as 2018 May’s 78 mph curve ball accounted for 19 percent of his pitches -- second in usage only to his fastball -- while he threw his flatter slider only 10.7 percent of the time.

The numbers were similar in 2019, but last season May didn’t throw his curve ball at all, instead relying on his new slider for 32 percent of his pitches, while mixing in a changeup 16 percent of the time and his fastball 52 percent.

Over the same two years, May concentrated on throwing his four-seamer with more elevation to counter the launch angle swing. In doing so he gained two mph, throwing it at an average of 96.6 mph last year, and produced that heady 46.9 percent whiff rate.

“May has done what a lot of teams are trying to do with their relievers – high velocity up, breaking stuff down,” one scout said. “The risk is not knowing for sure if he can get hitters to chase that slider out of the zone over 162 games, since he really only perfected it last year.

“When he leaves it in the strike zone it’s pretty easy for big leaguers to see and hit, and he gave up some home runs that way. But the trend line is promising. When he’s right, he’s lights-out.”