Some MLB scouts and execs believe missed Mets - J.T. Realmuto pairing a blown opportunity: report

J.T. Realmuto yells out while catching for Phillies

The Mets came into free agency this offseason with a few key needs, arguably most of all at the catcher position, and now the dust has settled there for New York, with James McCann signing a four-year, $40 million deal to head to Queens.

However, not to take anything away from the deal that McCann — who's a solid player and a great grab for the team — and the Mets made, but according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, some executives and agents believe the Mets blew it by not signing J.T. Realmuto and vice versa.

The two sides' timelines never seemed to match up, with the Mets looking to strike a deal quick and Realmuto taking his time with his free agency, hoping to land a bigger deal.

Realmuto may still in line to get his money from another team, according to the report — with the Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals viewed among the many of his likely suitors — even if the market for him is unclear at the moment.

But if Realmuto ends up signing a deal smaller than many expect him to sign, questions second-guessing his decision to not play ball more quickly with the Mets and Steve Cohen can start to be raised.

But, there could still be some time before we find that answer.