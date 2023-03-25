Scouts will get an early look at Drake Maye at UNC pro day

Drake Maye still has one more season of football to play at North Carolina before he can turn pro and enter the NFL draft. But already, analysts are talking about him and USC’s Caleb Williams as generational prospects for the 2024 NFL draft.

While Maye won’t have his pro day for another year, he’s going to have the chance to participate in one very soon. North Carolina is holding its annual pro day for draft prospects on Monday as Josh Downs, Asim Richards, and Antoine Green among others will participate.

But it will also be a chance for scouts and NFL teams to see Maye throw the ball.

Ross Martin of Inside Carolina says that Maye is expected to throw to Downs and Green during the pro day:

#UNC QB Drake Maye is expected to throw to Josh Downs and Antoine Green during Monday's UNC Pro Day. Will give scouts and front office personnel a little preview of Maye, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. https://t.co/FROb9ziC6V — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 24, 2023

It’s a bonus opportunity for Maye to showcase his skills by throwing to receivers in front of what will likely be representatives for every NFL team.

Going into this season, it looks like it will be a battle between Maye and Williams for potentially the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. And if either play like they did last year, then we are in for a fun season.

