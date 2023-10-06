Scouting WSU's opponent: UCLA

Oct. 6—The last time No. 13 Washington State and UCLA met, the Bruins came back from a 32-point second-half deficit to win 67-63 in 2019 in one of the Cougars' most demoralizing losses in recent history.

WSU (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) and UCLA (3-1, 0-1) have met only three times in the last 11 years with the Cougars owning a 2-1 edge. And this could be the last time they play in a while with the Bruins going to the Big Ten next season.

Both teams are coming off a bye week this week.

Here's a look at this year's UCLA team:

Defense is a problem

UCLA is allowing just 11 points per game this season — tops in the Pac-12 — and hasn't had an opponent score more than two touchdowns in a game.

Its brick-wall defense is led by defensive end Laiatu Latu, whose four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss rank No. 2 in the conference on a per-game basis behind only Utah's Jonah Elliss (of Moscow High School).

"It is impressive to watch their physicality," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "The Latu kid is a problem. Most people have him in the top half of the first round (of the NFL draft).

Dickert also pointed out linebacker Darius Muasau as a player to watch out for. Muasau leads the team with 24 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

"I think they're playing with supreme confidence on that side of the ball and it's shown as one of the best defenses in our league," Dickert said. "So it presents a big challenge, especially up front and how much they want to blitz."

Musical chairs at quarterback

In four games, the Bruins have already played four different quarterbacks.

The leader so far is true freshman Dante Moore at 212 passing yards per game, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, but his 54.7 completion percentage is just 10th in the Pac-12 among starting QBs.

Junior Ethan Garbers (61.1 completion rate, 134 yards, one TD, two interceptions) has more experience and has also played in all four games, but he hasn't shown much reason to be the starter.

"We'll see who they settle on as they keep going," Dickert said.

A tough running team

What UCLA lacks in the passing game it makes up for in its rushing attack. Much like its rotation of quarterbacks, the Bruins use several rushers to rack up their 205 rushing yards per game.

Junior Carson Steele (68 yards per game) and sophomore TJ Harden (66) rank No. 5 and 6 in the conference in rushing, respectively.

In total, five different Bruins have scored rushing touchdowns on the season.

"On offense, obviously coach (Chip) Kelly is well known on that side of the ball," Dickert said. "Very unique schemes and week-to-week it changes quite a bit."

