Here’s what scouting reports said about OT Teven Jenkins before the 2021 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears landed former Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft despite his pre-draft first-round grade.

Jenkins had his fair share of fans across draft media who loved his nasty demeanor. While there were (and continue to be) questions about his ability to play left tackle in the NFL, there was little doubt about his chances to be an instant starter and upgrade on an NFL offensive line.

Check out what some of the more prominent scouting reports said.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)

NFL.com:

NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half. Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent. His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces. He can be an intolerant run blocker, looking to finish and bury his opponent once he gets his block locked and centered. Jenkins has good tackle tape, but his short arms and average range in pass sets could be something to keep an eye on. Whether it is at tackle or guard, Jenkins has the talent to become an early starter and a successful pro.

Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins at the start of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

The Draft Network:

Playing in 37 career games (35 starts) at Oklahoma State, Teven Jenkins experienced time at right guard, left tackle, and right tackle. With a bulk of his experience coming at right tackle, he blossomed during his final two seasons. Playing in the first eight games of the season, he elected to opt out after suffering what was reported as lower back issues. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive tackle is a top-heavy blocker that has experienced success in the team’s Air Raid offense. A quick setter that’s prone to take horizontal pass sets, he’s created a habit of establishing quick wins by striking his hands and controlling defenders. As a run blocker, he’s able to create considerable amounts of movement when able to gain momentum prior to engagement points. A well above average finisher, Jenkins is the type of offensive lineman that attempts to humiliate players in the opposite color jersey. The echo of the whistle doesn’t slow down his process and he continues on with his process until he wants to conclude. Jenkins’ athleticism and lack of overall range may create questions about his potential at offensive tackle and there will be some teams who grade him as a guard as a result. Jenkins will have a strong chance of being the first offensive lineman drafted from the program since Russell Okung (2010).

Story continues

Oklahoma State offensive linemen Teven Jenkins, left, and Ry Schneider, right, participate in a drill at NFL pro day, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Ourlads:

Ourlads’ Snippet – Has experience at both tackle spots, although he was predominantly on the right side. An old school mauler who cherishes the opportunity to run block. He already has man strength and it was evident he was playing against boys at times in college. He checks the boxes when it comes to size, playing strength, and attitude. Needs to clean up his essential and vital techniques.