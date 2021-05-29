What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Tyler Shelvin

The Cincinnati Bengals turned some heads in the 2021 NFL draft by using one of their three picks in the fourth round to take LSU defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin.

Compared to other needs on the roster, taking a space-eating tackle who won’t necessarily play every down came as a bit of a surprise.

But given the LSU connection and what the scouting reports have to say about Shelvin, maybe it isn’t much of a surprise after all.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) participates in drills during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium.

Zierlein noted the lack of upside with Shelvin, but also the niche role he can fill effectively:

"Block-eating nose tackle with girth, power and leverage to play the role of tree stump against the run in an odd or even front. Shelvin can engage double teams with some effectiveness to allow linebackers to run free, but he doesn't display much range to make plays. He can be inconsistent in controlling and shedding single blocks in a timely fashion. He would benefit from better conditioning to improve both his stamina and quickness. He's unlikely to ever be much of a playmaker or pass rusher, which could limit his draft value, but his stout presence in the middle should carry value for teams looking to tighten up against the run."

The Draft Network

LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin knocks down a tackling dummy during an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The Draft Network also noted how well Shelvin will fill his niche role, but only on certain downs:

"Shelvin isn’t a dynamic run defender simply because he’s big and strong, he knows how to fit his hands, find the football, disengage, and finish. Shelvin plays with tremendous urgency on every snap and competes hard in pursuit despite limited range. He’s dominant against single blocks and more than holds his own against doubles. For a guy who is going to be asked to fill an unselfish role in the NFL, he embraces taking on blocks, absorbing double teams, eating space, and keeping the second-level clean. Shelvin has the makings of a dominant run-stuffing 3-4 nose tackle or 4-3 one-technique, but his value is limited to running downs."

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

LSU Tigers nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Oliver Hodgkinson at Pro Football Network noted that a weak draft class in this area actually helped Shelvin's draft stock:

"So what does LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin offer in the 2021 NFL Draft as it pertains to his NFL future? His best use would be as a true nose tackle in a 3-4 defense. Additionally, he could play as a 1-technique defensive tackle in a 4-3 system. Either way, a team looking for a run defender to solidify their defensive line will have interest in him, especially in a relatively weak interior defensive linemen class."

Bleacher Report

LSU Tigers nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) warms up before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bleacher Report's scouting department noted some of the concerns, but still mentioned the upside:

"Shelvin played in only 21 total games at LSU (14 starts) before opting out of the 2020 season and declaring for the draft, but he showed up at his pro day at a reasonable 350 pounds. With that being said, he can play immediately as a nose tackle in the NFL so long as he keeps his weight under control."

