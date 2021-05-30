What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick D’Ante Smith

D’Ante Smith in the fourth round was the second attempt by the Cincinnati Bengals to address the offensive line in the 2021 NFL draft.

Unlike second-rounder Jackson Carman, Smith doesn’t have a clear-cut way to earn a starting job as a rookie.

What he does have though, is an interesting story about his 2020 season that dipped his stock and the comeback he’s making right now.

Right now, Smith sure looks to have a ton of long-term upside as a starting tackle. Here’s what experts said.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Jan 27, 2021; American offensive lineman D'Ante Smith of East Carolina (67) gestures in drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Zierlein graded Smith as a fourth-rounder and hinted at the big upside:

"Smith has intriguing length and good feet, but his lack of size and strength is a concern. Determining whether or not he has the frame to consistently carry over 300 pounds will be critical, as his lack of natural strength and body control is already working against him. He might need to begin his pro career as a swing tackle while he puts in the necessary work to get ready for a bigger role. His Senior Bowl practices were a strong step in the right direction, but there is still plenty of work to be done."

The Draft Network

Jan 26, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; American offensive lineman D'Ante Smith of East Carolina (67) drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network tabbed Smith as a guy who could break out as a starter by his third year, which would be just fine for a Bengals team with veteran Riley Reiff at right tackle for now:

"Where Smith needs to improve is with his weight distribution, body control, contact balance, and functional strength. He also needs to fill out his frame to help him hold up more effectively at the point of attack. There is developmental appeal with Smith, but there is notable work to be done. His best fit comes in a west coast offense where he can quick set and avoid deeper pass sets and in a zone blocking run scheme where his modest power can be mitigated and mobility accentuated."

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

American Team offensive lineman D'Ante Smith of East Carolina (67) walks on the field during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Oliver Hodgkinson at Pro Football Network went another interesting direction, suggesting Smith could make for a good interior player, which is certainly something the Bengals will probably consider too:

"Smith could easily make a developmental tackle prospect with the potential to be an eventual starter. However, he looked best at the Senior Bowl when he was lined up inside. If he lands on a team that operates a zone-blocking scheme, that would make great use of his mobility in the run game."

Bleacher Report

Jan 27, 2021; American offensive lineman D'Ante Smith of East Carolina (67) gestures in drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report's scouting department, like many, noted just how good Smith appeared at the Senior Bowl once he put weight back on his frame -- which also made him a tough evaluation:

"His tape showed some promise using these traits, but his marginal play strength, unrefined technique as a run blocker and robotic movements show a player who can't be counted on as a starter early in his career. Weighing his performance in Mobile against the tape makes his evaluation tricky, but given his slight frame, inability to gain the needed weight earlier and raw technique, I lean toward more of a developmental prospect with starting potential down the road as a pro."

