What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Joseph Ossai
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got around to attacking the pass rush in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft with Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai.
Since, many have clamored it was Cincinnati’s best non-Ja’Marr Chase pick, if not better.
Why? The scouting reports from experts before the draft tell the whole story, so let’s look at those below.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Zierlein tabbed Ossai as a second-rounder and funnily enough, compared him to former Bengals waiver claim Takkarist McKinley:
"Former inside linebacker who has seen his stock rise quickly after a move to a more natural edge position. Ossai's draft grade will require a good deal of projection as he is still raw and inexperienced at his new position. His passion and go-go motor are the juice that fuels his desire to make plays, and his outstanding practice habits improve his chances for continuing to adjust quickly to his newfound positional home. He's long but has some hip tightness that limits his ability to hold the point of attack and bend the edge as a rusher. Ossai won't out-race tackles to the edge, but if a team can coach up his hands and add to his rush plan, he should turn into a solid pro as a 3-4 outside linebacker."
The Draft Network
Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
The Draft Network also pointed out Texas' use of Ossai but hinted he's got big developmental upside:
"It wasn't until his final season at Texas where he settled in as a true edge rusher. Showing more comfort from the stand-up position, Ossai is an explosive mover and contains lots of enthusiasm throughout multiple parts of his game. A motor that stays flaming hot, he’s able to positively impact plays even if they’re not intended in his direction. As a natural playmaker, he has a knack for being a turnover creator that can get the offense the ball back at crucial moments in games. Having powerful hands, he’s a reactionary rusher that still has room to grow as an initiator with his pass rush moves. Still figuring out how to diagnose and attack run game concepts, he’s continued to improve with the more reps that he’s experienced at a single position. Ossai is raw in pass coverage when asked to drop to certain spots and it’s an area that proves to be one of his biggest deficiencies."
Bleacher Report
Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai waits to run at the school's football Pro Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Bleacher Report's scouting department looked at Ossai's versatility and noted a strength against the run as marks in the plus column:
"Joseph Ossai is a great run defender who has been productive as a linebacker and as an edge defender in back-to-back seasons. His on-field athleticism is above average, but it comes and goes with specified roles that do not prioritize his get-off on a down-to-down basis. He is more of an unknown than a known, but he is versatile and a consistent run defender, which sets a high floor for his professional career."
Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire
Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai prepares to lift weights for scouts and coached during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Touchdown Wire expert Mark Schofield sent Ossai to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of a mock draft, noting the following in his writeup:
"Texas used Ossai in a manner similar to how the Baltimore Ravens used Matthew Judon. You might see Ossai rushing off the edge in a three-point stance on first down, dropping into coverage from a two-point stance on second down, and then playing off the ball on third down in a sub package. At last week’s Texas Pro Day Ossai showed some incredible explosiveness, with a vertical jump of 41.5” and a broad jump of 10’11”."
1
1