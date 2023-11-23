Scouting report: Xavier starts 6-game homestand with Bryant Bulldogs on Black Friday

Xavier came out of its challenging week on the road with a 3-2 record after a respectful effort in a 12-point loss at Purdue and a split of two games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sean Miller's Musketeers continue to be a work in progress with mixed results in all phases of the game, but they're trying to grow the most in the first month of the season.

Xavier returns to Cintas Center on Friday to host Bryant. Under Miller, Xavier is 19-2 lifetime in November home games. The Musketeers are coming off a bounce-back win over Saint Mary's while Bryant recently notched one of the nation's early-season stunners.

Here's what to know for when the Bulldogs come to town.

Xavier vs. Bryant

Tip: Friday, noon, Cintas Center, Cintas Center (10,224)

TV/Radio: FS1/55 KRC (Also available for Xavier on the Varisty Network App)

Ratings: Xavier checks in at No. 30 in KenPom. Bryant is No. 216.

Series history: This is the first meeting.

Bryant Bulldogs scouting report

Record: 3-3

Head coach: Phil Martelli Jr. (3-3, first season)

Offense: 77.2 ppg

Defense: 69 ppg

Overview: Bryant had one of the more interesting offseasons when its head coach Jared Grasso, who was put on leave in September, resigned on Monday, Nov. 13.

Interim head coach Phil Martelli Jr., a Bryant assistant since 2018 and associate head coach since 2020, was named the permanent head coach on Nov. 15 with a new control. After starting 1-3, Bryant secured a program first when the Bulldogs stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic on Saturday in Boca Raton. It was the program's first-ever win over an AP Top 10 opponent since joining Division I.

Bryant guard Sherif Gross-Bullock is averaging 17.8 points per game this season.

Bryant has three starters averaging double-figures, led by guard Sherif Gross-Bullock at 17.8 points per game. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds against Florida Atlantic. Off the bench, Bryant guard Rafael Pinzon is averaging 13.6. Doug Edert, who helped lead Saint Peter's on an improbable run to the Elite Eight in 2022, is averaging 4.6 points off the bench for the Bulldogs.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Sherif Gross-Bullock (G, 6'5", 17.8)

Daniel Rivera (G/F, 6'6", 10.2)

Earl Timberlake (G, 6'6", 12.2)

Tyler Brelsford (G, 6'4",7.2)

Connor Withers (F, 6'8", 6.3)

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) drives past Jacksonville Dolphins guard Gyasi Powell (10) in the first half at the Cintas Center Friday, November 10, 2023.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 3-2

Head coach: Sean Miller (150-59 at Xavier, eighth season)

Offense: 72.8 ppg

Defense: 65 ppg

Overview: Sustaining stretches of good play will be a key for the young Musketeers with six consecutive home games on the schedule before Big East play begins on Dec. 20. Xavier played 60 good minutes in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, but its poor second half against Washington resulted in a three-point loss and a trip to the consolation game.

Xavier's defense has been the story in the early part of the year with the Musketeers' offense struggling from beyond the perimeter (29.8%) and at the free-throw line (63.2%). Xavier suffocated Saint Mary's defensively on Sunday, holding the Gaels to just 25.7% from the floor.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.4 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 7.2 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 12.2 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 10.2 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.4 ppg)

