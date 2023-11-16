Scouting report: Xavier opens Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas against Washington

Xavier University men's basketball's MTE (multiple team event) for the 2023-24 season takes the Musketeers to the desert this week. Xavier will participate in the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas strip, starting with a matchup against the Washington Huskies on Friday night.

Nov 13, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena.

Xavier will play either San Diego State or St. Mary's in either the consolation or championship games on Sunday.

Xavier passed the test in its first two non-conference clashes before a gargantuan step up in class against No. 2 Purdue on the road resulted in a respectable showing for the Musketeers in an 83-71 loss at Mackey Arena.

Xavier has had an up-and-down three games to start the season and is looking to put together a well-rounded effort. We've seen Xavier struggle from 3-point range, fail to get to the free-throw line and turn the ball over too many times in some games, but flip the script in those categories on other nights. It's all part of the growing process as Xavier works with a slew of new Musketeers, including a stable of freshmen, for key minutes.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Xavier's opener in Nevada.

Xavier vs. Washington

Tip: Friday, 11:50 p.m. (E.T.), T-Mobile Arena (18,000)

TV/Radio: ESPN2/700WLW (Xavier broadcast is also on the Varsity Network and SXM)

Ratings: Xavier is ranked No. 38 in KenPom. Washington is No. 78.

Series history: This will be the first meeting between the teams since the Great Alaska Shootout in Nov. 1999. Xavier won 81-65 behind 21 points each from Lloyd Price and David West.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins encourages the team against Stanford last season. Hopkins is facing increased pressure to try and get the Huskies back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the tourney the past four seasons. (AP File Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Washington Huskies scouting report

Record: 2-1

Head coach: Mike Hopkins (103-92, seventh season)

Offense: 80.7 ppg

Defense: 69 ppg

Overview:- Washington is in the seventh season of the Mike Hopkins era hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. The Huskies are led by forward Keion Brooks Jr., who was 11-for-16 from the field for a 32-point, 10-rebound double-double in Washington's 75-67 win over Northern Kentucky on Nov. 9. Brooks, a Kentucky transfer prior to last season, is the team's leading rebounder, too, averaging eight per game.

Washington's offense is averaging 80.7 points per game on the young season and shooting 52% while holding opponents to just a 39.7% clip.

Washington guard Paul Mulcahy visited Xavier in June before committing to Washington through the transfer portal on July 4.

Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. drives against Washington State forward DJ Rodman last season in Pullman. Brooks averaged 17.7 points per game last season in his first season with the Huskies after starting his career at Kentucky. (AP File Photo/Dean Hare)

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Keion Brooks Jr. (F, 6'7", 24 ppg)

Paul Mulcahy (G, 6'6", 7 ppg)

Moses Wood (F, 6'8", 6.7 ppg)

Sahvir Wheeler (G, 5'9", 16 ppg)

Wilhelm Breidenbach (F, 6'10", 5.7 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller looks on to his offense in the first half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 2-1

Head coach: Sean Miller (149-58 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 75.7 ppg

Defense: 67.3 ppg

Overview: Sean Miller said his team left Purdue with its head held high and viewed the 12-point defeat as a learning experience for a young team. Xavier's freshmen likely gained the most from Monday by playing a lot of minutes against one of the nation's top teams. Freshman combo guard Dailyn Swain has been an early breakout candidate off the bench. In the last two games, Swain is 8-for-14 with 25 points after back-to-back double-digit efforts.

Xavier guard Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates a dunk against Jacksonville. Swain is coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, going 8-for-14 for 25 points.

Xavier is shooting less than 30% from 3-point range, which is a number that needs to climb for a team that likes to play fast and is led by its experienced guards.

In his 12 seasons at Arizona, Miller has experience against the Huskies and head coach Mike Hopkins. Miller went 4-3 vs. Hopkins over four seasons (2017-2021), including a season sweep in 2020-21.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 17.3 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 6.7 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 12 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 9.7 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 8.7 ppg)

Will we see Lazar Djokovic?

Freshman forward Lazar Djokovic has missed the first three games of the season due to a small fracture in his hand. Miller said Djokovic will add "firepower" to the Musketeers rotation, but his return is not set in stone with Miller saying they'll look to "incorporate him on what we're doing" in the coming week.

Djokovic was potentially slated to start for Xavier before suffering the injury a week before the season-opener. Senior Gytis Nemeiksa has been consistent in three starts, averaging 9.7 points and a team-best 7 rebounds.

