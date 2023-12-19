Scouting report: Xavier opens Big East Conference play against St. John's, Rick Pitino

Riding a two-game winning streak, Xavier men's basketball will hit the road for the first time since its trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning Big East Play at St. John's on Wednesday.

This is Xavier's second true road game of the season after falling to No. 1 Purdue, 83-71, on Nov. 13.

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino will grab the headlines as one of college basketball's biggest names returns for his first Big East game in over 10 years. Pitino led Louisville to a Big East Tournament championship on March 16, 2013, and a national title less than a month later that was vacated in 2018.

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, right, speaks with St. John's coach Rick Pitino and Xavier coach Sean Miller during the Big East NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"He (Pitino) has made an already difficult, challenging conference even better," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said at Big East Media Day. "He's one of the great coaches in the game, not just college basketball. He's a Hall-of-Fame coach and one of the best to ever do it."

Rick Pitino recruited Sean Miller

While he was the head coach at Providence (1985-87), Pitino recruited Miller out of Blackhawk High School in Pennsylvania. Miller had visions of playing like Billy Donovan and liked Pitino's usage of the three-point line.

"A big part of his (Pitino) pitch was their style of play," Miller said. "Their player development made their players better. That's kind of how I was wired with my dad being a high school coach."

Miller was between Providence and Pittsburgh, ultimately deciding on his hometown Panthers. Pitino would've never coached Miller, becoming the New York Knicks head coach on July 14, 1987.

This is the first meeting between Pitino and Miller as head coaches. Miller was the associate head coach under Thad Matta when Xavier beat Pitino's Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

As a player, Miller was a senior when Pittsburgh knocked off No. 2 Kentucky, coached by Pitino, during the 1991-92 season.

Xavier vs. St. John's

Tip: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Carnesecca Arena (5,602)

TV/Radio: FS1/700 WLW (Xavier broadcast is also on the Varsity Network and SXM)

Ratings: Xavier is No. 41 in KenPom. St. John's is No. 61.

History: Xavier is 16-5 all-time vs. St. John's and swept the Red Storm last season.

Nov 7, 2023; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino applauds during the introductions prior to a game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

St. John's Red Storm scouting report

Record: 7-3

Head coach: Rick Pitino (7-3 at St. John's, first season)

Offense: 80.0 ppg

Defense: 69.4 ppg

Overview: St. John's tabbed Pitino's as its next head coach to turn the tide for a program that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019. St. John's is 7-3 with losses to Michigan, Dayton and Fordham. The Red Storm's best win was at West Virginia (79-73) Dec. 1.

It was nine days ago, after an 86-80 loss to Boston College, when Pitino called his team's defense "abominable" before turning it around in a 77-55 win over Fordham last Saturday.

St. John's ranks 94th in KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Red Storm force 14.60 turnovers per game and will test Xavier with a full-court press. Four of St. John's starters average in double figures, led by 6-foot-11 Fordham transfer Joel Soriano, who has recorded three consecutive double-doubles. St. John's ranks 49th in offensive efficiency.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Jordan Dingle (G, 6'3", 11.3 ppg)

Daniss Jenkins (G, 6'4", 11.2 ppg)

Chris Ledlum (F, 6'6", 10.9 ppg)

Glenn Taylor Jr. (F, 6'6", 6.5 ppg)

Joel Soriano (C, 6'11", 18 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller communicates to his players in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier won 75-59.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 6-5

Head coach: Sean Miller (153-62 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 76.3 ppg

Defense: 69.9 ppg

Overview: Coming off one of its best defensive efforts of the season against Winthrop, Xavier will be tested on the glass. St. John's ranks No. 1 in the country in offensive rebounds per game (17.6).

That puts Xavier's frontcourt in the forefront of Wednesday's matchup. Keep an eye on freshman forward Lazar Djokovic, likely making his third consecutive start and first on the road. He didn't play in Xavier's loss to Purdue.

Xavier Musketeers forward Lazar Djokovic (17) kisses his hand and raises it to the sky after making two free throws in a row in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier won 75-59.

Xavier's guards have been great on the boards this season between Dayvion McKnight (5.0 rebounds per game), Quincy Olivari (4.4) and Desmond Claude (4.4).

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 9.2 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 17.6 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 15.5 ppg)

Lazar Djokovic (F, 6'10", 3.6 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.9 ppg)

Sean Miller: 'We have to grow our depth.'

Going into the UC game, Miller decided he'd lean on his starters even more to help Xavier snap a three-game home losing streak. The result has been two straight wins, but the Musketeers are still searching for production from their bench.

Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) dunks the ball in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier won 75-59.

"We have to grow our depth," Miller said after beating Winthrop. "It's nice when you can sub a little bit and we've struggled mightily. A big reason why we're 6-5 is just our lack of production game in and game out from our bench."

Each of Xavier's starters played 21-plus minutes against Winthrop. Outside of Gytis Nemeiksa's 11 points and 9 rebounds, Xavier had just five points off the bench from Trey Green and Sasa Ciani.

