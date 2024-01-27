Scouting report: Xavier Musketeers visit No. 1 UConn Huskies in Hartford

According to KenPom, Xavier men's basketball is projected to finish the regular season 17-14 overall and 11-9 in the Big East. KenPom also lists Sunday's game against No. 1 UConn in Hartford as Xavier's toughest game remaining on the regular-season schedule with only a 19% chance the Musketeers can upset the top-ranked Huskies.

Xavier had its three-game Big East winning streak snapped in Tuesday's road loss to Creighton in Omaha and now faces a UConn club that has been dominant at its two home venues.

UConn, the defending national champion, rides a 14-game home winning streak into Sunday's matchup, winning by an average of 23.6 points per game. That streak started after Xavier went to Storrs, Connecticut last January and beat the Huskies 82-79 at Gampel Pavilion.

Here's everything to know about Sunday's matchup.

Xavier vs. UConn scouting report

Tip: Sunday, 12 p.m., XL Center (16,294)

TV/Radio: FS1/700 WLW

Ratings: UConn is the No. 7 team in KenPom and Xavier is No. 34. In the NCAA Net Rankings, Xavier is No. 41 and UConn is No. 9.

History: Xavier has a 4-3 record all-time vs. UConn and a 3-3 mark since the Huskies joined the Big East for the 2020-21 season. UConn is going for the regular season sweep after beating Xavier at Cintas Center Jan. 10, 80-75. Only one game in this matchup (UConn's 72-61 win on Feb. 19, 2022) has been decided by double-digits.

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley led his Huskies team to an 80-75 victory over Xavier on Jan. 10 at Cintas Center. UConn is the defending national champion and enters Sunday's game with XU with a 14-game home winning streak.

UConn Huskies scouting report

Record: 17-2 (7-1 Big East)

Head coach: Dan Hurley (121-57 at UConn, sixth season)

Offense: 81.1 ppg

Defense: 64.6 ppg

Overview: UConn has looked like a defending national champion after starting Big East play with a 15-point loss at Seton Hall. The Huskies have won seven straight, including pulling out three on the road (Butler, Xavier, Villanova) by an average margin of 4.3 points. The Huskies have cruised at home whether it's been in Hartford or Storrs, going 10-0 with only one game decided by less than 13 points.

UConn ranks No. 3 in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and are one of the best shooting teams from inside the arc (No. 3). The Huskies attack the glass with success, too, ranking 12th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, which is a key point of emphasis for a Xavier team that has struggled to limit second-chance opportunities at crucial spots. Worth noting, Xavier did outrebound UConn, 42-30, in the previous matchup and had a 20-8 advantage on offensive boards.

Missing in the first matchup, though, was UConn 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan, who missed nearly a month with a foot injury. Clingan came off the bench in UConn's 62-48 win over Creighton (6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks). His usage ramped up off the bench against Villanova on Saturday, finishing with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in 24 minutes in a 66-65 win.

UConn's offense is still led by its talented backcourt in Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton. That tandem combined for 35 points on 13-of-30 shooting, 15 assists and 12 rebounds against Xavier in the first meeting. Fellow guard Stephon Castle is a true freshman who could be a one-and-done with many NBA mock drafts projecting the Georgia native to go in the top 10. Castle is averaging 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and has been the Big East Freshman of the Week four times.

'Let if fly' Part 2?

Xavier is coming off a matchup against Creighton, which averages the most 3-point attempts per game (29.1) in the Big East. UConn lets it fly from downtown, too, with 42.1% of its field goal attempts coming from the perimeter. The Huskies rank just No. 112 in 3-point percentage, according to KenPom. Spencer and forward Alex Karaban are each shooting over 40% from distance.

Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) is unable to reach a pass in the second half of a college basketball game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Cintas Cetner in Cincinnati. The Connecticut Huskies won, 80-75.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Cam Spencer (G, 6'4", 15.4 ppg)

Tristen Newton (G, 6'5", 15.4 ppg)

Stephon Castle (G, 6'6", 9.4 ppg)

Alex Karaban (F, 6'8", 15 ppg)

Donovan Clingan (C, 7'2", 12.8 ppg)

Xavier guard Quincy Olivari (8) is the team's leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, just ahead of Desmond Claude, who averages 16.2.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 10-9 (4-4 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (157-66 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 76.8 ppg

Defense: 71.7 ppg

Overview: Will the Musketeers' high-powered offense travel once again?

Xavier's offense is hitting its stride in Miller's fast-paced style. Xavier ranks No. 59 in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and sits fifth in the nation in fast-break points per game (17.1). Over the last five games, Xavier is averaging 83 points per game, and that's come against three defenses ranked in the top 30 in overall defensive efficiency, according to KenPom: UConn (No. 28), Providence (No. 8) and Creighton (No. 14).

The biggest difference has been Dayvion McKnight scoring in double figures in eight of the last 11 games and Desmond Claude scoring 15-plus points in every game since missing the game-winner at Villanova. The Musketeers have been putting up numbers not just against good defenses, but with leading scorer Quincy Olivari struggling away from Cintas Center. Olivari is shooting just 34.7% from the field and 17.4% from the perimeter in five road games.

UConn's defense ranks No. 28 overall in efficiency and No. 8 in defending shots from inside the arc. The Huskies have turned it up a notch on defense at home, limiting its four conference opponents to 59 points per game.

Xavier led the first matchup vs. UConn, 52-51, with 15:38 remaining before UConn's defense gave up just two field goals in the next 12-plus minutes to pull away.

Xavier guard Dailyn Swain (3) stares into a TV camera after dunking the go-ahead points in the second half of the Musketeers' 92-91 victory over Georgetown earlier this month.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 11.1 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 17.9 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.2 ppg)

Dailyn Swain (F, 6'7", 4.7 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 8.4 ppg)

