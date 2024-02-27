Scouting report: Xavier Musketeers seek confidence boost vs. lowly DePaul Blue Demons

Xavier men's basketball is at its lowest point at the worst possible time.

The team that was supposed to peak in late-February is now running on fumes with college basketball's most important month right around the corner. Xavier, following another missed Quadrant 1 opportunity at Marquette, now has four Big East games remaining before heading to Manhattan.

The NCAA Tournament? At the very least, it's pretty simple for the Musketeers. If they want a shot at March Madness, the formula involves winning their final four regular season games, then make a run to the Big East Tournament title game to have an outside shot at a bid.

The good news? Part 1 of that process starts on Wednesday against DePaul, which is dubiously chasing Big East history. The Blue Demons are trying to avoid becoming the first team in conference history to go 0-20 in league play.

To set the record straight, a win over a hapless DePaul squad does nothing to bolster Xavier's NCAA Tournament. A loss to DePaul, which is winless on the road (0-9), drives a final nail in the coffin. Simply put, there's little to gain but some confidence for the final stretch of the regular season and everything to lose.

Here's what to know when the Blue Demons invade Cintas Center.

Xavier vs. DePaul scouting report

Tip: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV: FS2

Ratings: Xavier is No. 52 in KenPom while DePaul is No. 308. In the NCAA NET Rankings, Xavier has dropped to No. 64 and DePaul is No. 320.

History: Xavier holds a 17-5 all-time advantage over DePaul following the Musketeers' 93-68 victory in Chicago earlier this month. Xavier has won three straight in the rivalry dating back to last season.

DePaul Blue Demons scouting report

Record: 3-24 (0-16 Big East)

Head coach: Matt Brady (0-9 at DePaul, first season)

Offense: 65 ppg

Defense: 81.3 ppg

Overview: DePaul fired head coach Tony Stubblefield in the middle of his third season in January following a 3-15 start. Interim head coach Matt Brady, who led James Madison to the NCAA Tournament in 2013, has gone 0-9.

DePaul's lost Brady's first eight contests by 26.6 points per game before Saturday's 77-76 loss to Georgetown. DePaul has been outscored by 23.5 points a night over its 16 Big East losses and only its two matchups against Georgetown (68-65 road loss Jan. 6) have been decided by single digits.

A glance through DePaul's metrics shows how brutal it's been in Chicago. Defensively, the Blue Demons are No. 316 in efficiency while ranking No. 355 in effective field goal percentage and in defending shots from inside the arc. DePaul is No. 342 against the perimeter and give up the most points in the Big East (81.3 points per game).

Offensively, DePaul got one of its top scorers back in guard Chico Carter Jr., who missed a month. Carter has scored 22 points in his three games back and is one of three double-digit scorers in the Blue Demons' lineup. DePaul is ranked No. 271 in offensive efficiency and turnovers (No. 349) have been one of the biggest issues on that side of the ball.

Dec 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Chico Carter Jr. (2) goes to the basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Jalen Terry (G, 6'0", 8.1 ppg)

Chico Carter Jr. (G, 6'3", 11.2 ppg)

Elijah Fisher (G, 6'6", 10.2 ppg)

Jaden Henley (G, 6'7, 8.6 ppg)

Da'Sean Nelson (F, 6'8", 10.3 ppg)

Last time out

Xavier had won just one true road game when it visited Wintrust Arena Feb. 3. The Musketeers dominated from the jump, coasting to a 93-68 win. Quincy Olivari scored a career-high 43 points, becoming the first player coached by Sean Miller to eclipse the 40-point mark. Olivari had a double-double (10 rebounds) and Dayvion McKnight had 11 points and 7 assists.

Xavier head coach Sean Miller reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 13-14 (7-9 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (160-70 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 75.3 ppg

Defense: 73.8 ppg

Overview: It's a picture-perfect matchup for Xavier on paper to repeat the same script that guided them to a blowout win earlier this month. That night, DePaul coughed it up 19 times and Xavier was able to get out and execute its up-tempo scheme to perfection. DePaul leads the Big East in turnovers per game (13.6), so there should be plenty of opportunities for Xavier to turn defense into offense in transition.

Xavier's Big 3 eyes big night

When Xavier's dynamic backcourt trio is on, it gives the Musketeers their best chance to win. On Wednesday, the three were anything but on as McKnight, Olivari and Claude combined for just 24 points on 10-of-38 shooting. Claude was held scoreless over nearly 27 minutes.

"If those guys (Claude, McKnight and Olivari) don’t play well, our team is in a different category," Miller said. "It almost feels unfair to single them out. Why I'm singling them out is because they've played so well for us . . . I don't think three players carry more weight on a single team in our conference than Des, Dayvion and Quincy."

They three weight-barring guards have a dream spot to bounce back Wednesday.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) right looks to make a pass as Providence Friars guard Ticket Gaines (0) plays defense in the second half Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Cintas Center.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 12 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 18.9 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 15.5 ppg)

Kachi Nzeh (F, 6'8", 1.8 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.2 ppg)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Preview: Xavier Musketeers desperate for win as DePaul comes to town