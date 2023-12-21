Scouting report: Can Xavier Musketeers get first Big East Conference win over Seton Hall?

Xavier has little time to lick its wounds after an 81-66 loss to St. John's in Queens, New York on Wednesday to begin Big East play. The beauty and curse of playing in arguably the toughest Division I men's basketball conference in the country means a full slate of formidable opponents on a twice-weekly basis for the next few months.

Xavier will try to right its wrongs from the comfort of home when it welcomes Seton Hall to Cintas Center on Saturday in the Musketeers' final game before the holidays.

Can Xavier bounce back?

Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Tip: Saturday, 2 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV: FS1

Ratings: Xavier is No. 54 in KenPom. Seton Hall is No. 67.

History: Xavier is 10-11 all-time vs. Seton Hall in a matchup that was first played in 2011. The Musketeers swept the Pirates last season with a 73-70 win at home and an 82-60 victory in Newark, New Jersey.

Seton Hall Pirates scouting report

Record: 8-4

Head coach: Shaheen Holloway (25-20 at Seton Hall, second season)

Offense: 75.6 ppg

Defense: 68.6 ppg

Overview: Less than two weeks ago, Seton Hall had lost its fourth game in five days after falling to Rutgers at home. On Wednesday, the Pirates made the biggest opening statement in the Big East with a 75-60 upset win over No. 5 UConn.

Former Seton Hall guard (1996-2000) Shaheen Holloway is in his second season since taking over at his alma mater after leading Saint Peter's to an underdog Elite 8 run in 2022.

While Xavier is one of the least experienced teams in the Big East, Seton Hall has plenty with four seniors and a graduate student in its starting lineup, which hasn't changed in 12 games this season. Holloway's starters have combined for more than 4,600 points at the Division I level.

Seton Hall senior guard Kadary Richmond (1) had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 steals and 5 assists in the Pirates' upset of No. 5 UConn Wednesday night.

Against UConn, senior guard and leading scorer Kadary Richmond, in his third season with the Pirates, had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 steals and 5 assists.

Seton Hall ranks No. 48 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, with four starters averaging in double figures.

Down low, Xavier's frontcourt struggled against St. John's with Musketeer forwards combining to go 5-for-23 from the field. Seton Hall big men Dre Davis (Louisville transfer) and center Jaden Bediako (Santa Clara transfer) combine for 25.2 points per game.

The Pirates are not a great three-point shooting team, ranking 281st in percentage (30.8) from beyond the arc. Seton Hall does not push the pace, either, ranking 156th in fast-break points per game (10.75) and No. 253 in pace, according to KenPom.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Al-Amir Dawes (G, 6'2", 12.8 ppg)

Dylan Addae-Wusu (G, 6'4", 8.2 ppg)

Kadary Richmond (G, 6'6", 15.4 ppg)

Dre Davis (F, 6'6", 13.0 ppg)

Jaden Bediako (C, 6'10", 10.2 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 6-6

Head coach: Sean Miller (153-63 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 75.4 ppg

Defense: 70.8 ppg

Overview: Xavier's defense got little help from the other side of the ball in its loss to St. John's. The Musketeers were able to outrebound the Red Storm, 43-37, and limit the nation's No. 1 offensive rebounding team to just 16 second-chance points.

Xavier graduate student Quincy Olivari will look for a bounce-back game after a slow start on Wednesday. Olivari finished with 13 points, but his opportunities were limited due to St. John's swarming defense and he was held without a 3-pointer (0-for-2) for just the second time this season.

Miller emphasized getting more production from the bench and freshman guard Trey Green turned in a solid effort on the road. Green wasn't fazed from St. John's pressure and finished with 10 points, including two of Xavier's four 3-pointers.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 9.1 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 17.3 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.0)

Lazar Djokovic (F, 6'10", 3.7 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.8 ppg)

Xavier coming off 'poorest showing offensively of the year.'

Miller kept it short and sweet in his postgame interview from Carnesecca Arena Wednesday.

"Eighteen turnovers, on the road in the Big East. We’re not gonna win with 18 turnovers," he said.

Xavier's 18 turnovers and poor shooting night (34.9% from the field) led to the team's "poorest showing offensively of the year," according to Miller.

Xavier never led against St. John's, and any threat the Musketeers had in the first half was met with untimely turnovers against St. John's full-court pressure and zone. St. John's hadn't utilized a zone much this season, which surprised Xavier out of the gate.

Xavier was able to connect 18 times at the free-throw line, but that couldn't offset St. John's takeaways and a 4-for-21 performance from the perimeter.

Seton Hall ranks 99th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Pirates had allowed 70-plus points in six of seven games before holding UConn to 37.9% from the floor and forcing 17 turnovers Wednesday in New Jersey.

