Scouting report: Xavier men's basketball needs Big East road win over Seton Hall

Xavier head coach Sean Miller was adamant about not allowing Saturday's shortcoming against No. 19 Creighton linger as the Musketeers try to finish the regular season on a high note.

It's easier said than done for a young team not to worry about the buzz that comes when the calendar approaches March. Xavier is a bubble team that just missed out on a golden opportunity. Can they bounce back?

The Musketeers now visit Seton Hall, a team they beat at home before Christmas. In the Big East, they're all big games, especially if you can get them on the road. Xavier is tied for fifth in the Big East with the conference tournament a month away.

The top five seeds in the conference earn a first-round bye at Madison Square Garden, and a Xavier victory against Seton Hall (tied for third) would go a long way to that end. Here's everything to know about the Valentine's Day matchup in New Jersey.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Tip: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prudential Center (16, 775)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Ratings: Xavier is No. 42 in KenPom while Seton Hall has dropped to No. 69. Seton Hall has dropped to No. 76 in NCAA Net Rankings (Xavier is No. 52), which means for the time being, a Xavier win would be a Quadrant 2 victory (teams have to be ranked in the top-75 for a Quadrant 1 road win).

History: According to Xavier Athletics, the all-time series is tied at 11-11 after Xavier's 74-54 win over the Pirates at Cintas Center Dec. 23. Xavier has won three straight in the rivalry, sweeping the regular-season series last year.

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway watched his Pirates fall to Xavier 74-54 at Cintas Center on Dec. 23. Seton Hall is 8-5 in the Big East and Xavier is 7-6.

Seton Hall Pirates scouting report

Record: 15-9 (8-5 Big East)

Head coach: Shaheen Holloway (32-25 at Seton Hall, second season)

Offense: 72.8 ppg

Defense: 69.3 ppg

Overview: Seton Hall was once one of the hottest teams in the Big East, handing then-No. 5 UConn a loss in the conference opener Dec. 20. After the loss to Xavier, Seton Hall won five games in a row in conference play, but its season took a turn for the worse after a triple-overtime loss to Creighton Jan. 20.

Seton Hall has dropped four of its last six games, with the two wins coming against the worst teams in the league (DePaul and Georgetown). The Pirates are coming off one of their worst performances in an 80-54 loss at Villanova on Sunday. The Wildcats held Seton Hall to just 40% shooting and forced 15 turnovers. Seton Hall managed to get to the free-throw line only six times and were down 15 at the half.

Kadary Richmond, a third-year Pirate after transferring from Syracuse, was putting together an early bid for Big East Player of the Year but missed two games (both losses) due to soreness in the final week of January and has shot just 10-of-23 from the field in three games since returning.

With or without Richmond, Seton Hall still has a talented, experienced backcourt that includes Al-Amir Dawes, a fifth-year guard who is averaging a career-high 14 points. Senior Dre Davis is also averaging a career-high at 13.9 points per game and has logged two double-doubles over the last contests.

Seton Hall's offense is No. 81 in KenPom despite struggling with turnovers (No. 340 in steal percentage) and shot making. The Pirates rank just No. 219 in effective field goal percentage and are much better team inside the arc (No. 168) than behind it (No. 270). Seton Hall is last in the Big East in 3-point shooting (31.8%), though they do attempt the fewest per game in the league (17.7).

Xavier pulled away in previous meeting

On Dec. 23, Seton Hall cut Xavier's lead to 43-42 early in the second half. Xavier responded with a 17-2 run and scored 31 of the game's final 43 points for a decisive victory. Xavier shot 50% from three-point range (10-of-20) and its defense limited Richmond and Dawes to just 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting.

The rebounding battle was tied 45-45, but both teams attacked the offensive glass. Seton Hall had 23 offensive boards while Xavier grabbed 19.

Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes hits a 3-point basket as Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight defends in the second half of the teams' first meeting. Dawes is averaging 14 points per game.

Projected Seton Hall lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Al-Amir Dawes (G, 6'2", 14 ppg)

Dylan Addae-Wusu (G, 6'4", 8 ppg)

Kadary Richmond (G, 6'6", 15.9 ppg)

Dre Davis (G, 6'6", 13.9 ppg)

Jaden Bediako (C, 6'10", 8.5 ppg)

Sean Miller's Musketeers were dominated inside in Saturday's 78-71 home loss to Creighton. "Our big guys struggled tonight," he said.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 13-11 (7-6 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (160-68 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 76 ppg

Defense: 72.4 ppg

Overview: Miller's take on the loss to Creighton was a simple one when it came to the Musketeers' frontcourt.

"Our big guys struggled tonight," he said.

That they did as Creighton racked up 40 points in the paint (18 combined layups and dunks) and starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points on 12-of-14 shooting. On the offensive end, Xavier forwards Abou Ousmane, Sasa Ciani and Gytis Nemeiksa were a combined 1-of-8 from the field.

Does Ousmane bounce back?

Fortunately for Xavier, Seton Hall doesn't have a Kalkbrenner, one of the best big men in college basketball. Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako averages 8.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Ousmane stymied Bediako the first time around, holding the 6-foot-10 senior to just five points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Ousmane had his best game as a Musketeer in that matchup, finishing with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double and tying a season-high with five blocks. Xavier is at its best on defense with Ousmane as the enforcer and he needs to lead an inexperienced frontcourt if the Musketeers have any hope at a ticket to March Madness.

Xavier forward Abou Ousmane put up a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double and tied a season-high with five blocks in the first game against Seton Hall.

Projected Xavier lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 12 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 18.9 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.3 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'7", 6 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.3 ppg)

